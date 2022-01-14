What Julia Fox Has To Say About Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Kanye West & Their ‘Meta’ Relationships

Things seem to be heating up between Hollywood’s newest celebrity couple to rival Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson — and it’s none other than Kanye West and Julia Fox.

Although the budding romance began just a couple of weeks ago, Julia Fox has had a lot to say about the famous rapper, fashion icon, and designer shoe mogul.

West has been recently going through divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian and was seen as recently as last month trying to fight to win her back and repair their marriage.

However, if we take Fox's word for it, his budding new romance could help him let go of the past.

Here are some things that Julia Fox said about Kanye West, Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson:

Fox got super candid on a recent episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits, so we've summarized all the details.

Dating Kanye West is 'exciting,' according to Julia Fox.

"Our minds, we both work very fast... I talk very fast and can have 10 trains of thought," she continued. "What's really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality, anything is possible, any dream is possible, and I love that. He's such a doer. He's like, 'Let's do it now! Don't wait.'"​

The rapper is also often regarded as one of the most creative and influential minds in the world by supporters, and it comes as no surprise that he would behave in that way.

“His energy is so fun to be around,” said the Uncut Gems actress in an article in Interview magazine.

“Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,”

Julia Fox says it is an 'honor' to be around 'genius' Kanye West.

She talked about her "really cool" experience watching the rapper in the studio with Future.

“He’s really a f–king genius, and it’s an honor to be in the presence [of him] and to be able to witness history happening,” she gushed.

She says dating Kanye West just 'makes sense.'

The actress claims they have similar personalities and interests — and her friends seem to agree.

“All the people that [West and I] have in common have texted me and been like, 'Oh my god, this makes so much sense.'”

Julia Fox says her and Kanye West are astrologically compatible.

Fox, who is an Aquarius, says her and West, a Gemini, are just going with the flow for now.

"For right now, I'm just living in the moment, and I don't have any expectations,” she said. “There are no labels. None of that. It's just people that make each other feel better. It's really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational."

Julia Fox admitted to be a 'fan' of Kim Kardashian.

After reports circulated that Fox had once called herself a "die-hard" fan of her new man's ex-wife, the actress set the record straight on her podcast.

"Who wasn't a fan of the Kardashians, OK?" she said. "I'm not like die-hard, like stand-in-line-in-the-cold, or like go to like a store opening. I don't even own one lip kit. Guys, it's not really that serious."

Whether or not she’s trying to backtrack because of the optics of the situation is unknown, but it would appear that, as of right now, their relationship is the real deal.

Just the other day, West and Fox were hanging out with Madonna to talk about the singer’s new biopic when they ended up partying with stars like Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Fox seems to be living it up right now and is enjoying the ride, and for now, all we can do is watch from the sidelines and support the budding romance for what they claim it to be.

Julia Fox addressed her photoshoot with Pete Davidson.

Since Fox was first spotted with West, many have pointed out that the actress once appeared in a photoshoot with Kardashian's rumored new beau, Pete Davidson.

Well, Fox is loving it and thinks it's all very "meta."

"We were all connected prior [to their relationships]" Fox said, explaining that it shouldn't be shocking that they all know each other.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.