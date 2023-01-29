Fans Debate Whether Blac Chyna Ever Sees Her Daughter As Khloé Kardashian Claims Dream Lives With Her

Kardashian fans are debating whether or not Dream Kardashian sees or lives with her mother, Blac Chyna.

The speculation comes after Khloé recently revealed that the six-year-old girl is often at her home.

Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcomed their daughter Dream in November 2016, though by February 2017, the pair had called off their engagement after a year of their tumultuous relationship.

Following their split, the former couple was embroiled in a lengthy custody battle, though now the custody agreement is being called into question.

Does Dream Kardashian live with Khloé?

Khloé insinuated that her niece spends most of her time at her home, all while fans have been questioning how much Chyna sees her daughter.

In May 2022, Blac Chyna lost a $100 million defamation lawsuit she had filed against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Chyna blamed the famous clan for the cancellation of her E! reality series "Rob & Chyna," which was taken off the air after its first season following her split from Rob.

Before the start of the trial, the family discussed the possibility of the defamation lawsuit being a difficult case for them to win during an episode of "The Kardashians."

During the episode, Khloé and Kim were seen discussing the lawsuit with Kourtney over lunch.

“She’s suing us for over $100 million and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people, what if they hate us?” Khloé asked Kim.

“Hopefully they find people that just don’t know who we are,” Kim replied.

“Facts are facts; right is right, wrong is wrong,” Khloé continued. “I’m not worried about something I’ve done, I’m just saying it’s going to be stressful and annoying.”

The Good American founder then added, “While she’s suing us, Dream’s at my house!”

Following the premiere of the episode, fans on Reddit questioned whether or not Dream lives with Khloé, pointing out how the young girl is always with the reality star.

"Khloé played up that she has Dream at her house all the time during the court case, but knowing how close she and Rob were I’m sure Rob is there the entire time too," one user wrote.

Another user added, "It sure seems that way. Seems she’s with Khloé more than Rob."

Rob Kardashian previously revealed that he has primary custody of his daughter with Blac Chyna.

In March 2022, Chyna claimed that she wasn't receiving any financial help from Rob while raising their daughter.

However, Rob was quick to negate Chyna's accusation, admitting that he pays "$37k a year" for Dream's school, and has custody of her "from Tuesday-Saturday."

According to the former couple's 2020 custody agreement, Rob and Chyna both have physical custody of Dream across an alternating schedule.

Chyna and Rob agreed to share equal time during holidays and vacations and previously reached a joint custody agreement in 2017, according to Page Six.

While speaking to Page Six, Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom revealed that Rob had "peacefully agreed" to co-parent with Chyna amid a court hearing regarding her domestic violence restraining order against Rob.

Khloé Kardashian claimed she would 'do everything she can' to help Rob win custody of Dream.

In January 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Khloé was trying her hardest to help her brother win primary custody of his daughter with Chyna.

“Khloé has always been very close with Dream,” the source told the publication. “When Rob had custody of her as a baby, Khloe often helped out. She really loves Dream.”

“Khloé will do everything she can to help Rob get custody,” the source added. “She thinks this is best for Dream.”

