Influencer Says Tyga Invited Her Over To Watch TikToks Of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi ‘For Hours’

Tyga has reportedly been keeping a close eye on ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her daughter.

The rapper and the makeup mogul dated on and off until April 2017 before Jenner swiftly moved on with the father of her two children, Travis Scott.

But it appears Tyga may be having a harder time accepting his ex’s new relationship.

Tyga allegedly “liked” several TikToks of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi.

According to social media star Brooke Schofield, who co-hosts Tana Mongeau’s podcast “Canceled,” the rapper enjoys keeping up with his ex’s daughter via TikTok.

Schofield claims she was invited over to Tyga’s home and spent the evening “crying laughing” at funny videos.

“I go over there and we sat on a Lovesac for like six hours and watched TikToks,” Schofield told her podcast listeners.

"And it was funny too because — he's going to be like' 'b****h why the f**k are you talking about this,' but whatever — he liked all these Stormi TikToks."

Mongeau is visibly shocked as Schofield makes the revelation and then quickly backtracks by laughing and saying: "I don't wanna say that."

Schofield doesn’t explain when the alleged encounter took place but this isn’t the first time Tyga has been accused of keeping tabs on 4-year-old Stormi.

Tyga was accused of demanding a paternity test after Stormi was born.

In early 2018, after Jenner’s shock birth announcement, there was some speculation about the timeline of her relationship with the “Taste” rapper and whether or not it overlapped with her pregnancy.

Jenner and Travis Scott’s whirlwind romance began in April 2017 when the couple met at Coachella, just 10 months before Stormi was born.

However, Jenner and Tyga’s turbulent relationship reportedly only ended for good weeks before the reality TV star was first seen with Scott.

Sources claimed that Tyga asked his ex for proof that he was not the father of Stormi. These insiders also allege that the “Kylie Cosmetics” founder agreed to the paternity test on the condition that he never speaks about it or tells anyone.

However, Tyga has denied ever discussing the paternity of his ex’s child.

“I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so,” he tweeted in March 2018, a month after Stormi was born.

“Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families.”

Last year, Jenner suggested there were no hard feelings between her and her ex.

While appearing on the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion, the billionaire told Andy Cohen, “We're not friends. But we are OK”

"If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, you know, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him."

