Who Is Blac Chyna’s New Boyfriend — And Is He Gay? Everything To Know About Lil Twin

It seems as though Blac Chyna — Rob’s Kardashian’s ex and mother of Dream Kardashian — has a new man in her life.

The 32-year-old entrepreneur took to Instagram on Dec. 11 to show off her new man to her followers, and while many fans were happy to hear that she has a new boo, one guy in particular isn’t too happy about the news.

And that’s because the man claims Chyna’s new boyfriend, Lil Twin, is also currently dating him — or at least, he was until Blac Chyna came into the picture.

“Yeah, he mine too,” Lil Twin’s alleged ex-boyfriend, rapper QueecyG commented under Chyna’s post, adding, “I guess we sharing now.”

Blac Chyna's boyfriend: Who is Lil Twin — and is he gay?

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Blac Chyna’s new boyfriend, Lil Twin, and his alleged former relationship with QueecyG.

Lil Twin also goes by Hector Macho.

According to Lil Twin’s Instagram page, he also goes by the name Hector Macho.

Lil Twin is also a rapper; he released the video for his song, “Heartless Love,” back in August 2020. The video racked up over 120,000 views and has mostly positive reviews and comments from fans on YouTube.

One loyal friend praised Lil Twin for being unique yet relatable, writing in the comments, “Lil Twin you are unique and different don't change for nobody. Everything you do is relatable to the real world and you never judge anybody for what they have or don't!! You taught me to be humble & count my blessings [prayer hands].”

He has an impressive following on Instagram.

For an artist who seems relatively new to the industry, Lil Twin has a pretty impressive following on Instagram with 237,000 followers.

He’s a basketball fanatic.

In fact, he calls himself a “hooper” in his Instagram bio, and often posts videos of himself playing basketball.

Article continues below

In July 2020, he posted a video of himself casually making two halfcourt shots, which proves that his basketball skills are much higher than the average recreational basketball player.

He takes the pandemic seriously.

Many of Lil Twin’s pictures on his Instagram account show him wearing a mask in public and while he’s hanging out with his friends. We love a man who listens to science!

Lil Twin was allegedly dating rapper QueecyG before he got together with Blac Chyna.

Here’s where it gets interesting.

After Blac Chyna posted a picture of Lil Twin to her Instagram account with the caption, “Mines,” rapper QueecyG commented on the since-deleted pic, claiming that he and Lil Twin were in a relationship before Twin and Chyna got together.

QueecyG also took to his Instagram Stories to blast Lil Twin over his alleged involvement with Blac Chyna, saying, “So this the reason my number is blocked?”

He also posted pictures of the pair allegedly enjoying a beach day together earlier this year, writing, “Do you remember this day daddy,” over the pics.

He even called out Chyna for watching his Instagram Stories since Sept., adding, “Dates don’t lie sis.”

Blac Chyna and Lil Twin have yet to respond to QueecyG’s allegations about dating him.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.