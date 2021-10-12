Tyga Turns Himself In To Police After Ex Claims He Hit Her And Shared Photos Of Her Bruised Face

Rapper Tyga is being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson after Swanson posted pictures of her bruised face on her Instagram stories.

The couple allegedly got into a heated argument after Swanson showed up to Tyga’s house at 3 a.m. uninvited.

Although, those claims are being refuted by Swanson herself who posted a screenshot of a series of texts between her and Tyga on her Instagram story that imply that she was invited to his home, but that when she tried to leave he “physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours.”

#Tyga accused of domestic assault against ex girlfriend Camaryn Swanson pic.twitter.com/wzRznzui8G — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) October 12, 2021

Swanson also shared a video of her bruised eye and blood on the sleeve of her sweatshirt, writing: “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get like this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Following the alleged dispute between Swanson and Tyga, Swanson’s mother came to pick her up where the cops were called to report the incident.

When authorities arrived on the scene, a report for felony domestic violence was filed and police allegedly found visible marks on Swanson.

Tyga has since turned himself in to authorities and could be facing a charge of felony domestic violence.

Who Is Camaryn Swanson?

Swanson is a 22-year-old fashion designer and influencer with over 700,000 followers on her Instagram account.

The model is best known for co-owning a fashion and lifestyle brand, Meaning of Mine, with her 18-year-old sister, Elle Swanson.

The company is run by all women, and started gaining popularity for it’s high-quality clothing and comfortable fit.

In the “Our Story” section of the website it states, “Meaning Of Mine consists of Mine Swim, Mine Sweats, and Mine Active. The Meaning of Mine utilizes the best quality fabrics and has top of the line factories to carry out their production. The designs are always breaking barriers and introducing the newest trends.”

The brand is also involved in environmental protection programs and charity events.

Tyga and Swanson first started dating earlier this year, but went Instagram-official after Tyga posted a selfie, that is now deleted, of him and Swanson boarding a private plane.

Swanson also confirmed the relationship in April, posting a series of now-deleted photos of her and Tyga.

The former couple had also sparked engagement rumors back in July after Swanson was photographed wearing a large ring on her left hand.

The rapper has been in two other highly publicized relationships with both Kylie Jenner and model Blac Chyna, whom he shares a son with.

Tyga and Chyna first met on the set of his music video for “Rack City” in 2011, and the pair dated for several years before splitting up in 2014.

Following his split with Chyna, Tyga began dating the youngest Jenner, and the two were first linked in 2014 when Kylie was only 17.

Though, they didn’t confirm their relationship until March 2015, proceeding to become even more public following Kylie’s 18th birthday in August of the same year.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.