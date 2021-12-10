Blac Chyna Under Investigation After Video Allegedly Shows Her Holding Woman Hostage In Hotel Room

Blac Chyna is reportedly the subject of a criminal investigation after claims that she held a woman hostage in a hotel room.

The 33-year-old reality star is said to have hosted an after-party at the Sheraton Grand after a Black Friday event, where things began to escalate between Chyna and a woman in the suite.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, was captured on video and shared by a person attending the party, in which their friend was hysterical.

Chyna had allegedly held the woman against her will, according to her friend, Ron Knighton.

Will Blac Chyna be arrested for allegedly holding the woman hostage?

It’s unclear if Chyna will potentially be arrested and face charges, but her lawyer is maintaining that “the story is false.”

After the incident, Knighton says he immediately called the Sacramento Police Department to report Chyna.

However, police confirmed that they had been made aware of the incident two days later, and that there is an open investigation into the incident.

“A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved. No injuries were reported,” the Sacramento Police Department said to Page Six.

“The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation remains active.”

Blac Chyna allegedly wouldn't let the woman leave her hotel room.

"Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good,” Knighton told The Sun.

Everything had started off smoothly, and the duo had been enjoying their night in the hotel room, when Chyna suddenly became agitated with the woman.

“Out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to “shut the f*** up” or she'd beat both our a**es.”

Knighton noted how the energy in the room immediately switched, and decided to leave with his friend.

Except, when he’d walked out of the hotel room, Chyna had shut the door behind him, shutting his friend in the room.

Despite the friend “crying and shouting” from inside the hotel room, Chyna allegedly refused to let her leave.

Knighton claimed he had waited in the hallway for about 20 minutes before Chyna allowed his friend to finally leave.

In the cell phone footage, the woman can be seen fleeing in the room while crying and Chyna can be heard yelling in the background and telling them to stay in the hallway.

“We aren’t staying anywhere. We are leaving! You crazy?” Knighton replied in the video.

As the friends make their way to the elevator, Chyna follows them as the woman continues to sob.

Once they get on the elevator, Knighton tells his friend, “It’s not your fault. She’s high on cocaine and crazy,” after the friend is still in hysterics saying that Chyna is “mean.”

It’s not confirmed if there had been drugs present as the video doesn’t indicate any drug use took place.

Chyna has denied the accusation via a lawyer.

“This story is false. This latest false accusation of criminal conduct is just the most recent in a long line of false accusations against Blac Chyna,” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to Page Six.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.