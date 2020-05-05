The Very Odd Way Kim Kardashian And The Rest Of The Family Reacted To The Rob-Chyna Feud

So much for sticking together.

Apparently, revenge porn and having a total mental breakdown via Instagram was not enough for Kim Kardashian to speak up.

For a quick rewind, Kim's brother, Rob Kardashian, posted graphic images to social media of his ex and baby mama, Blac Chyna, in 2017. Chyna then got her legal team involved to bring up charges against Kardashian for revenge porn.

However, the second eldest sister of the Kardashian family seemed to only have time to tweet and post about the release of her latest creme contour and highlight kit. In fact, none of the sisters made any efforts to publicly post about how Rob posted nude photos of his former fiancé and accused her of cheating.

However, a source had said that the entire family was "very disappointed in Rob's actions." "All of the sisters are trying not to react publicly," the source said, "and are trying to brush it under the rug."

Could their collective silence have been because of their shared dislike of Chyna?

When the couple first started dating, the family was reportedly upset because Chyna was the ex of rapper Tyga — who had been dating Kylie Jenner at the time — and the two have a son together, King Cairo.

Chyna was also previously close pals with Kim, though the friendship began to fizzle when Tyga and Jenner got together.

Without his family's public support — someone needed to take this man's phone away — Rob continued to blow up on Twitter about Chyna after he was removed from Instagram. He also apparently cut Chyna off financially.

Chyna wasn't silent herself, but her first responses were more of a visual nature.

She posed topless in bed with the man Rob accused her of cheating on him with (guess he was right?) and, as mentioned, her legal rep said she was exploring her options as she was a victim of revenge porn.

Kim, however, finally somewhat addressed the whole debacle in a 2019 interview.

When asked about sex tapes and revenge porn, Kardashian said, "Not even for my situation, but because my brother did post photos of his baby mama and he’s in a revenge porn lawsuit. Obviously, I get the difference. And I would talk about me. But I don’t know the right thing to say without making him feel like the biggest piece of s***."

As for Kardashian and Chyna, their feud has only gotten messier.

Kardashian has accused Chyna of physically attacking him, and Chyna has claimed that their 3-year-old daughter, Dream, is not safe in his care. She recently alleged that she had even suffered severe burns while she was with Kardashian.

Kardashian has also claimed that Chyna is an unfit parent and is currently seeking sole custody of their daughter.

Emily Blackwood is a freelance writer, editor and journalist who covers small business, pop culture, travel, health and wellness.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 7, 2017 and was updated with the latest information.