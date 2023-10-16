TikTok Influencer Dixie D'Amelio Says Her Biggest Goal Is To Marry Rich So She Doesn’t Have To Work — Despite Having A Net Worth Of $10 Million

Many social media users are tuning into the third season of the Hulu reality series, "The 'D'Amelio Show," which continues to follow the life of popular influencers and sisters Dixie and Charli, along with their parents, Marc and Heidi. Between the sisters' dating lives, drama, and the familiar family squabbles, viewers can't get enough of the TikTok family who rose to fame in 2019.

However, during a recent episode of the series, 22-year-old Dixie D'Amelio admitted something that left many people criticizing her.

Dixie admitted that she wants to marry rich and never have to work again, despite being a millionaire.

While talking about what the next goal is for her professional career, Dixie, who is both a successful content creator and singer, revealed that the only thing she desires is to be able to never have to work again, and instead, marry someone who will take her of her forever.

"My biggest professional goal is probably to marry rich. I really don’t want to work anymore,” Dixie confidently stated. The clip of the 22-year-old admitting that has since gone viral on TikTok, and many people are not happy with Dixie's blunt revelation.

"The things I’d do to watch these influencers experience ONE day in the life of the average American," one TikTok user wrote, while another user added, "She can post an Instagram ad and make a million dollars. What does she mean not work anymore?"

According to Forbes, Dixie's estimated net worth lands at a whopping $10 million, and was considered the second highest-paid TikTok star in 2022. Almost the entirety of Dixie’s net worth comes from partnering with brands, through sponsored posts, merchandising, or product lines. Per Just Jared, Dixie earns $42,570 per post on social media.

However, with all of the fame and money, Dixie, along with her sister Charli, who has a reported net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, have been vocal about the toll that it takes to be in the public eye all of the time.

Dixie has opened up in the past about their mental health struggles.

During the season three premiere of "The 'D'Amelio Show," Dixie opened up about struggling with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and how it's affected both the relationships in her life and her presence on social media and the public eye.

The TikTok star admitted that she has to take time off work before her period starts every month due to the "crazy" symptoms including "extreme anxiety" and "depression." PMDD is described as a "severe, sometimes disabling extension of premenstrual syndrome (PMS)” that “causes extreme mood shifts that can disrupt daily life and damage relationships.”

“People are going to be like, ‘Oh my God, everybody gets that.’ Like, no,” Dixie revealed in a confessional. "I didn’t know that you weren’t supposed to want to die every month before you got your period. It’s not supposed to affect every single aspect in your life from sleep to anxiety.”

Dixie first announced her diagnosis in October 2022, and said that some of her symptoms included "losing the will to live, irritability, and anger." It doesn't help that Dixie was not only thrust into the spotlight from having previously lived a normal teenage life but also had to navigate the entertainment and social media world while still being a kid herself.

Those circumstances most likely exacerbated her mental health, and it's no wonder that Dixie feels vehemently against wanting to work for the rest of her life.

Many individuals look at social media influencers, especially people like Charli and Addison Rae, as having everything and anything come easy to them, and while there is a privilege in having millions of followers and, therefore, a large sum of money, there are also a plethora of drawbacks.

Not only are many of these young social media stars dealing with the fact that there are millions of eyes on them, but they are also trying to navigate how to cater to their own mental health against the criticism of others.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Charli revealed that she no longer reads the comments section in an effort to preserve her mental well-being.

"For me specifically, I don't know about everyone else, but I don't really look at that stuff anymore," Charli said. In the past, the 19-year-old has opened up about dealing with panic attacks and disordered eating. Both Dixie and Charli say they both regularly see therapists.

"Obviously every day's different, and sometimes we're going to get down and upset, but I think it's definitely to a less extreme. But we also see that on social media, how it affected us in real-time," she added.

In acknowledging their vulnerabilities, we can recognize that behind this glamorous facade lies a human experience marked by highs and lows, and while social media tends to glamorize and glorify success, it often never acknowledges the accompanying struggles that many of these influencers face.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.