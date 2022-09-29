Dixie D’Amelio Addresses Relationship With Noah Beck After Revealing They Broke Up In Hulu Show Premiere

After months of speculation about their relationship, Dixie D'Amelio recently revealed that she and Noah Beck broke up during the season two premiere of her family's reality show.

During the first episodes of Hulu's "The D'Amelio Show," which aired on September 28, D'Amelio, 21, shared that she and Beck, 21, decided to break up earlier this year after two years of dating.

In the show, the two social media influencers spoke about their relationship and how difficult it's been to focus on each other while trying to balance their busy work schedules, which ultimately lead them to have a rift in their relationship.

At the end of episode two, D'Amelio sat down with her parents to tell them that she and Beck had officially broken up.

"Noah—I don't know what's going on with that," D'Amelio told her parents, Heidi and Marc.

"I feel like I'm very stressed out about the whole situation. We're not really talking right now. We've come to that conclusion that we just shouldn't talk for a little bit, but we're broken up."

Are Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck back together?

D'Amelio confirmed that she and Beck are back together in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We are together but keeping it offline," she stated. "Obviously it does make things more complicated [by] keeping things offline."

Season two of "The D'Amelio Show," was filmed quite a while ago, so it appears the couple have reconciled since the filming of the first episode.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck have sparked breakup rumors multiple times.

D'Amelio even denied that there were any signs of trouble between them in August 2022 after rumors spread that she and Beck, who started dating in 2020, might have broken up.

In February 2022, fans noticed that Beck and D'Amelio were no longer sharing their relationship online as they did in the past.

In an interview with E! News, Beck explained that they had decided to keep things private in an effort to keep their relationship strong.

"I've been telling a lot of people we're kind of keeping things offline. And since we've been doing so, it's been good," Beck said.

It's been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way. We kind of just enjoy time together rather than, like, seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We're doing it for each other and that's what it's all about."

The speculation arose once more after Beck was nowhere to be found during D'Amelio's 21st birthday trip to Las Vegas.

you guys know i have endless love for those who support me. that being said, if u are on this journey w me, pls read pic.twitter.com/ZZb3bcwfpw — Noah Beck (@noahbeck) August 11, 2022

Beck eventually addressed the rumors on Twitter: "regarding Dixie's birthday party, work has held me back from attending the fun in vegas. Please stop assuming the worst between us, we are both very hardworking and we understand that with being or striving for success, comes a lot of sacrifice."

While speaking to PEOPLE on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in August 2022, setting the record straight on her relationship with Beck.

"As we've said like a million times, we've decided to take our relationship off social media," she said. "Obviously it causes a lot of drama no matter what we do. But yeah, we love each other."

While D'Amelio and Beck appear to be broken up during the first episodes of "The D'Amelio Show," in the trailer for season two, they were both seen discussing their relationship, hinting at a possible reconciliation later on in the season.

The couple was seen sitting on a couch together, with D'Amelio saying, "The status of our relationship is ..." before images of tweets cover the screen, leading fans to believe they were no longer broken up.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.