Huddy Calls Charli D’Amelio A ‘Homie Hopper’ In New Song About Her Dating His Ex-BFF Landon Barker

Just mere weeks after TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and musician Landon Barker went official with their relationship, the couple has found themselves locked in a feud with D'Amelio's ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson (also known as Huddy or Lil Huddy online).

Barker and D'Amelio first sparked romance rumors in June 2022 after the two were spotted leaving a Machine Gun Kelly concert together.

A day after the photos of Barker and D'Amelio began circulating around social media, Hudson posted an Instagram photo, which seemed to hint that he was not happy with his ex-girlfriend and friend getting together, captioning it: "Damn, that’s crazy so … party at mine tn?”

However, earlier this month, D'Amelio confirmed her relationship with Barker on social media, posting an Instagram story of the two kissing.

For Hudson, who dated D'Amelio on and off from January 2019 to earlier 2022, and was best friends with Barker, even attending his father, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding, the news of their relationship has fueled him to release a song that might be about D'Amelio.

Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker & Chase Hudson (Huddy) drama explained:

The back-and-forth between D'Amelio, Barker, and Hudson started after Hudson tweeted a song lyric from his upcoming song "All The Things I Hate About You," which fans believe is about D'Amelio.

"you've got everybody fooled i got you figured out. 7/29," Hudson wrote. Though the tweet was rather vague, fans were quick to speculate that Hudson, who previously the 2021 song "American Sweetheart" about his then-girlfriend, D'Amelio, was changing his tune to shade his former friend and ex-girlfriend.

Charli's mom, Heidi D'Amelio, appeared to address Chase, aka Lil Huddy, on Instagram.

“People are quick to forget how there [you] were for them,” she wrote. “Little [mister] gaining attention on the internet by playing the victim [because] you are self centered and have zero self awareness.”

While Heidi didn't explicitly use Hudson's name, she still received an influx of backlash for targeting her daughter's ex-boyfriend, who is 30 years younger than her.

She backtracked, though, claiming that her posts were not about Hudson.

"Thought it was about someone, it wasn’t. It’s small town stuff that had nothing to do with anything outside of that. But I regretted that, so no more [posting] negativity towards anyone," she claimed.

Shortly after, Barker and D'Amelio seemed to fire their own shots at Hudson, each of them posting an Instagram story that seemed to mock Hudson's tweet about an upcoming song.

"If you can't treat her right I'll treat her right for you. 7/23," Barker wrote, while D'Amelio posted her own cryptic statement, using the same date that Barker had used but instead writing out the lyrics from the children's song "Baby Shark."

a short summary: Chase and charli are former boyfriends and landon was Chase's best friend, but now landon and charli are together, so Chase stopping following both (landon was supposedly his best friend lmao) and now these stories have gone up, which are clearly for Chase. pic.twitter.com/CLOLhXl6hs — tina (@hulovser) July 24, 2022

Hudson then posted an Instagram story, which many fans assume is another lyric from his upcoming song. "holding his hand in that dress from the night you left."

Chase Hudson further teased his new song about Charli and Landon.

The drama then seemed to grow even more when Hudson posted a TikTok video on July 24 where a snippet of a song can be heard playing in the background.

“You’re a showstopper, a bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter,” Hudson sings in the clip. Many fans immediately thought that the phrase “homie hopper” was a diss toward D'Amelio, given her new relationship with Barker.

Homie Hopper is a phrase, defined by Urban Dictionary, that refers to a girl or guy that hops (hooks up with) from one person to another, where the people they choose to hook up with are within the same group of friends (homies).

Currently, Hudson unfollowed D'Amelio and Barker, along with D'Amelio's entire family, on Instagram, with the couple doing the same to him as well.

Chase Hudson also seems to be distancing himself from Travis Barker amid the feud.

Despite speaking highly of the Blink-182 drummer in the past, Hudson also unfollowed Travis Barker. It remains to be seen whether the upcoming album he was working on with the drummer will transpire.

"Me and Travis have been in the studio working on it quite a bit. We have an album coming in the summer, which is going to be very exciting," Hudson said back in March 2021.

