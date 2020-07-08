Who Is Addison Rae? Everything You Need To Know About TikTok Star 'Missing' From Social Media

This TikTok star is seriously blowing up.

Forget YouTube — lately, we're seeing so many people skyrocketing to stardom on TikTok. One of those lucky ones is Addison Rae Easterling AKA Addison Rae, who has not only amassed tons of followers on the platform, but she's also gotten the attention of a certain rapper.

Recently, The Kid LAROI released his new song, "Addison Rae," and if you've heard the song and wondered about the girl in the title (especially if you're one of the few who isn't that into TikTok quite yet) you've come to the right place.

However, it appears Rae is now 'missing' from social media, and fans are worried as to the reason why she hasn't posted on TikTok or Instagram.

So who is Addison Rae?

Here's everything you know about this TikTok star whose career is absolutely exploding.

Addison Rae is best known for her TikTok career.

TikTok is where Rae found her fanbase — and boy, is it growing! Although she opened her account less than one year ago, she already has over 27 million followers, with her videos consistently topping five million views each (and often many, many more).

"It's so surreal, I think I can speak for all of us, these are opportunities we never thought we would see," Rae said of her TikTok fame in an interview earlier this year. "Being here is so amazing and collaborating with all of these people and them knowing our names is so insane and we're just so grateful to be here."

Why is Allison Rae missing from TikTok?

Rae has recently been absent from this social media platform. Distractify reported that she typically posts videos a few times each day, but she has not since June 28, 2020.

She was accused of "blackfishing," which is when someone tries to make themselves appear Black in one of her videos. In one of her videos, she was wearing a very dark shade of makeup than she necessarily would.

She received a lot of negative backlash for her video, and rumor has it that she is in the hospital after a suicide attempt sparked by the backlash.

But this only is a rumor that was started with a Tweet and has not been confirmed.

GUYS I DONT KNOW WHY NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT THIS!! BUT ADDISON RAE TRIED TO DROWN HERSELF (because of all the hate) SHE IS CURRENTLY IN THE HOSPITAL RIGHT NOW — ᵐᵉˡᵃⁿⁱᵉ | LOOK AT PINNED TWEET!! (@MelanieThePota1) July 7, 2020

Rumor has it that she attempted to drown herself in the lake near her house. Her brother reportedly tried calling her and when she did not answer, he told their parents and they found her. And she may be in the hospital now.

However, a new source claims that Rae is not in the hospital.

HITC wrote, “Yes, she hasn’t shared any posts for days, but she does have a life outside of social media just like everyone else. Many tend to forget that celebrities and social media stars may have to deal with stuff behind the cameras and they can’t be always in the media spotlight.”

So, she is most likely just taking a social media break right now because she needs some space.

The Kid LAROI released his new song named after her after she helped it go viral.

The Kid LAROI just dropped the full song, "Addison Rae," after she helped it go totally viral by using it in one of her TikTok videos. According to LAROI himself, he wrote the beginning of the song — "I need a bad b*tch, Addison Rae," — for the purpose of making his own TikTok along to it, and then, he was shocked when he found out that she made her own video using the clip, too. That prompted him to actually finish the lyrics and create a full song, and the rest is history.

But who is Addison Rae? She's a 19-year-old dancer and actress.

Rae is originally from Louisiana, although she does sometimes take up residence in Hype House, where several big TikTok stars live and collaborate together as they work on new videos for their feeds. She has her sights set on much more than just internet fame, though; in January, she signed with WME to represent her as she pursues "modeling, fashion, music, dance, TV, film, digital, podcasting, touring, books, licensing and endorsements." It definitely seems like talent runs in her family, too, because her parents (who have impressive TikTok followings of their own), Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez, signed with the agency at the same time.

She's reportedly already making the big bucks.

Most of us are already well aware of the fact that being an influencer and internet star can lead to a lot of money, and so far, it definitely seems like it's been a lucrative choice for Rae. Reportedly, Rae is worth an estimated $500,000, thanks to TikTok and Instagram sponsorships, brand deals, and endorsements. Um, maybe we need to start making TikTok videos ourselves?

Who is Addison Rae dating?

Despite LAROI's song about her, they're just friends — but is she dating anyone else? Most recently, Rae was linked to Bryce Hall, another TikTok-er who has shown up pretty often in her videos. But in an interview in February, Rae said they're friends ... but they were something more, at least for a little while.

“Things happened and we decided that we’re better off as friends for now because we both have totally different lifestyles right now, like apart from social media we are both looking to branch off to different things,” she said. "So right now I think we're better off as friends and we both mutually decided that. We love each other so much and we love being around each other and we're super good friends, for now, it's best that we stay that way."

Otherwise, by all appearances, Rae seems to be single — no signs of a potential significant other on her Instagram, either.

She's close friends with other popular TikTok stars.

Anyone who follows Rae on TikTok knows that other familiar faces often appear in her videos, and the same goes for her Instagram account, too. It seems like Rae is BFFs with sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, who are two of the most popular users on the site. But given that she spends so much time at Hype House and working on her career (those millions of followers didn't come out of thin air!) it's no wonder she's taken to bonding with people who live a life similar to hers.

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian are friends.

After performing with Kardashian's son Mason, it appears the mom and the TikTok star have become friends despite their 20-year age different, according to Distractify. Rae has also starred on Kardashian's blog, Poosh, where they do exercises, dress up, and challenge each other to see who can recite the most lines from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Rae has already accomplished so much, and she's just getting started. We're definitely interested to see what the future has in store for her.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.