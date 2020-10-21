Scott Disick Has A New Girlfriend! Meet Megan Blake Irwin

A few weeks ago, rumors spread that Scott Disick and Bella Banos were dating.

But this week's a new week, and Disick spent a night on the town with model Megan Blake Irwin.

On October 15, 2020. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen with Irwin at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood.

The two previously dated in 2016 — and it looks like they're "on" again.

Who is Scott Disick's girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin?

Megan Blake Irwin is an Australian model, best known for being featured in the Australian Fashion Trend, Fashion Journal, and Netherlands Advance Magazine.

She appeared in the Seafolly, Guess, and Forever New brand campaigns.

She was born in Adelaide, South Australia and was raised there.

She lived with her mother, Hellen Boskemper, her father, Mark Irwin, and her sister, Kirsty Billie Irwin.

She comes from a family of models.

Both Megan's mother and sister were models, and convinced her to become the same.

As a young girl, she aspired to be a psychologist or an astronomer but instead, she started her modeling at the age of 14, when she was scouted by an agrent. She was offered a gig at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Australia.

Her modeling career shortly took off after that. She was hired to model for several famous brands, among them: Guess, General Pants, Seafolly, Seduce X Disney, Beach Bunny Swimwear ETC, and Forever New.

She is currently represented by IMG modeling agency.

Her fashion icon is Brigette Bardot.

However, in an interview, she mentioned that if she could model with anyone — dead or alive — she would pick Jim Morrison.

Megan Blake Irwin is a total beach Queen.

She loves to spend her days basking in the sun, swimming in the sea, and scuba diving.

On September 25, 2020 she posted a photo of her in a swimsuit to her personal Instagram account. "Exploring the beautiful reefs by seabob and snorkeling, " she wrote, "Everyday here is heaven on earth."

Megan Blake Irwin has a French Bulldog.

Megan is totally obsessed with her little Frenchie, Valentine. She even referred to him as her "quarantine & forever baby" and made him his own Instagram account, which features several glamour shots of the pooch.

Megan takes Valentine along long, romantic walks on the beach and serves him water in cocktail glasses; he's very spoiled. The two even sport matching outfits.

She loves to travel — even during a pandemic!

Scroll through her Instagram feed, and you'll find shots of Megan from all over the world.

From Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles to Italy, she loves to document her experiences via Instagram.

How old is Megan Blake Irwin?

Megan Blake Irwin is currently 26 years old. That’s eleven years younger than Scott Disick. She was born on July 9, 1994, which makes her a Cancer.

What is Megan Blake Irwin's net worth?

Her net worth is approximately $5.4 million.

Who is Megan Blake Irwin's ex-fiance?

She's had more than one man pop the question. Pedestrian TV co-founder Oscar Martin and artist manager, Ashley Wilson, both asked for her hand in marriage, though she's never taken the trip down the aisle ... yet.

Maybe with Scott? Time will tell.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.