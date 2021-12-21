Rumors Swirl That Kim Kardashian May Eventually Run For Office — What A Kardashian Presidency Could Look Like

Kim Kardashian seems to be eliciting rumors that her place in the world of politicians is fastly approaching.

The reality television star and entrepreneur has been very open about her passion for becoming a lawyer, recently revealing that she had passed the baby bar exam.

She also gave a rare insight into her political beliefs in a recent podcast interview, fuelling rumors that the Kardashians could be White House bound.

After finally passing, many people wonder if this means Kardashian might be a step closer to making a career for herself as a politician and a lawyer.

Is Kim Kardashian getting into politics?

Kardashian says she has no current plans to run for office or try out politics but that doesn't mean she won't in the future.

“As of right now, no,” Kardashian said. “I understand the responsibility, and it’s an extremely hard job, and I don’t know if I’ll ever want that.”

The billionaire businesswoman has slowly given us an insight into what her priorities are in terms of social justice and political reform.

Kim Kardashian has been an advocate for prison reform.

Many people know about Kardashian's advocacy work through her passion for criminal justice reform and her approach to America's mass incarceration problem.

Kardashian famously worked alongside former President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old who was given a life sentence in prison for a nonviolent drug-related crime and was not eligible for parole.

Kim Kardashian doesn't regret working with Donald Trump.

In an interview with Bari Weiss on the podcast ‘Uncancellable,’ Kardashian revealed that she had no regrets working with Trump.

“I mean, my reputation over someone’s life? Destroy me then. I really don’t care. It was not even an option. And he did the right thing,” she explained.

Kardashian went on to say that she’s all about “doing the right thing” and that she’s not “about politics at all.”

“It’s really about the people inside and if I can do anything—no matter if it’s Obama, Biden, Trump, I’m willing to work with anybody.”

Perhaps Kim Kardashian in office means more of a spotlight on prison reform, and exonerating people currently serving sentences that don't fit the crime.

Ben Shapiro praised Kim Kardashian's bipartisan approach to politics.

Even Ben Shapiro, a conservative political commentator, seemed to praise Kardashian on her comments about working with Trump to help people.

“Kim Kardashian actually has some interesting things to say about how to work across the aisle,” Shapiro said. “They are much more well-spoken and effective in how most people think in terms of American politics these days.”

For now it seems Kim Kardashian is focusing all of her energy on becoming a lawyer, and will potentially be continuing her work of prison reform and doing everything she can to help people.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM,” Kardashian shared to her followers recently. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”

California’s first-year law students’ exam, also known as the baby bar exam, is a daylong test of aspiring lawyers in the state who are not taking the traditional path of attending an accredited law school.

Passing the exam means that Kardashian can continue her legal studies and will be able to take the full bar exam.

Kardashian had first openly spoken about her plans to pursue law back in April 2019 during an interview with Vogue magazine.

The mom of four explained that she blocked out 18 hours of supervised study alongside attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney each week.

“First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” Kardashian told Vogue. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

It was during a May 2021 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s that Kardashian revealed she had failed the baby bar exam during her first attempt.

“If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program. And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one’s actually harder, I hear, than the official bar,” she explained.

Kardashian then took the baby bar exam again in October 2020, after learning she had contracted COVID-19, and ultimately failed the second time. But third times the charm, right?

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.