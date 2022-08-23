Kim Kardashian Slammed For Allegedly Claiming She Sprays Glass-Cleaner On Food To Stop Herself From Eating

Kim Kardashian fans think they’ve uncovered her "secret" way to keep herself in shape after finding a quote from a 2010 White House correspondent dinner.

The star is now being slammed for promoting a dangerous habit in order to stop herself from overeating.

Fans think Kim Kardashian sprays Windex on her food to prevent her from eating too much.

As reported in the Mirror, fans were scouring past articles and found a quote that was allegedly made by Kardashian to Ryan Seacrest in 2010 when he was the host of the White House Correspondent's dinner.

The source within the article claimed the reality star told Seacrest, “I spray Windex on my food, so I won’t eat it!”

The article continues by claiming Kardashian would do this ‘trick’ only when she was home, but while she was eating out, the article claims she would “pour soda to spoil temptation for unwanted meals.”

The original material is not verified. The National Enquirer, known for making salacious and often-untrue claims about celebs, made a similar suggestion in a 2014 report.

According to Radar Online, the outlet reported that Khloe Kardashian was also using the trick after hearing it from her older sister.

Fans were not happy with these alleged quotes and criticized her on social media, with one user writing, “Sometimes I think [the Kardashians] say s–t in an attempt to sound edgy and controversial… Anything for attention.”

Another user commented, “When it comes to the Kardashians I can’t tell the real thing from the bull,” and a third read, "Imagine having the luxury of being able to waste food like that. Shameful."

I wish people would stop reporting on Kim Kardashian's weight loss and ignoring the fact that she's augmented pretty much every part of her body to the point where she barely looks human. — Lecia Michelle: Author & Anti-Racism Activist (@LeciaMichelle11) June 22, 2022

Kim Kardashian's drastic weight loss is reportedly scaring loved ones.

In a U.S. Sun exclusive, an insider close to the reality star said, “She’s the skinniest she’s ever been and barely sleeping. Her family knows that a lot of this is her rebounding from a very controlling marriage and her determination to show Kanye how much better she is doing without him."

"But whereas before she was incredibly healthy and well-rested, now she’s constantly jet-lagged, and she’s finding it hard to fit workouts in. I think Kim’s really struggling but won’t admit it,” the source continues.

The reality star was criticized for her weight loss to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala in May and was slammed on social media for her “how to get abs” video.

During the third week of May, Kim revealed on the reality show she was suffering "panic attacks" after struggling to find something to wear, and when Kanye and Kardashian were together, he was responsible for making fashion decisions.

In a recent interview with Allure, Kardashian hit back at the critics, saying, "If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that's not a good message. But I had a nutritionist; I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life."

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.