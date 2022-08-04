Kim Kardashian Fans Think She Accidentally Showed Proof Of Implants In Body Scan

Fans are speculating that Kim Kardashian accidentally slipped that she had a boob job after her recent Instagram story.

The star has repeatedly denied cosmetic procedure rumors but that has never stopped fans from accusing her of promoting unrealistic beauty standards whilst claiming to be entirely natural.

But, fans now think the billionaire businesswoman may have just contradicted her own denial of plastic surgery.

Fans spotted alleged 'proof' that Kim Kardashian has had a boob job.

On Wednesday, August 4, Kardashian shared a series of Instagram stories advertizing a service called "Body Spec."

Kardashian shared the results of a DEXA scan carried out by the company which measured her bone density and body fat percentage.

While Kardashian mainly used the story to boast about her impressive 7% decrease in body fat percentage, there was another detail in Kardashian's results that fans noticed.

In the scan of Kardashian's body, two white circles are seen on her chest. Based on the rest of her scan, white appears to correspond to parts of the body that are particularly dense — other white sections of the scan denote bones.

Meanwhile, fat, tissue and muscle — which would typically make up a natural breast — appear to be orange or purple on the scan.

Over on a Reddit thread, Kardashian fans debated whether the star's scan results were proof that she had gotten a breast augmentation.

Instagram

DEXA scans are designed to scan for density so fans have theorized that Kardashian has dense implants in her breasts, hence the white circles. Different scans may use color coding differently and Kardashian's scan also does not show any ribs so it's hard to verify what's what.

However, similar scans on women shared by Body Spec on their Instagram page do not show the white circles that are seen in Kardashian's results.

“Okay, Kim told us she had a facelift and now she's telling us she did a boob job!” the user who posted the image to the thread wrote.

Many other Redditors were on board with the theory.

“Yes this was my first thought when she posted this. Not sure if she realized she unofficially let the cat out of the bag haha,” one user commented.

Kardashian's sister, Kourtney, has admitted to having a boob job but the other sisters have denied having the surgery.

Kourtney says she got a breast augmentation at the age of 21 but regrets having the procedure now.

“I had my boobs done, but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before,” Kardashian revealed in 2011. “I’ve realized that I was made to look a certain way and I’m considering removing them.”

It's unclear if she did get her implants removed. Her sisters, however, after denied similar rumors — particularly Kim, Kylie and Kendall who have all faced surgery rumors in recent years.

In an interview with Allure magazine this year, Kim dodged opening up about the extent of her cosmetic work by only answering questions about fillers — denying ever having injectables aside from Botox.

“I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips,” she added.

However, just this week, Kardashian fans noticed what appeared to be face-lift scars by her ear in a TikTok video posted by her daughter, North, earlier this week.

Kardashian may continue to deny having a boob job, but she feeds into the ongoing rumors by posting what appears to be the result of a cosmetic procedure and Reddit will not let up.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.