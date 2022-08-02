Fans Think North West Exposed Kim Kardashian's Facelift In Recent Video

Kim Kardashian fans have started speculating that the reality star had a secret facelift after spotting clues in a TikTok video her daughter, North West, made.

The nine-year-old shared a video on her shared TikTok account with Kardashian, in which West gave her famous mother a “Minions” inspired makeup look.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a couple of subtle wrinkles in front of Kardashian’s ear, which many claimed were telltale signs of facelift scars.

In a Reddit post, one user shared a screenshot of the TikTok video that showed a close-up image of Kardashian’s face.

One fan commented: “At this point Kim just dgaf about people knowing about the face lift scar.”

Another fan added: “Kim wants us to talk about her cosmetic surgery scars. No judgment whatsoever but let’s be real….”

Did Kim Kardashian get a facelift?

Kardashian has never revealed whether or not she has had a facelift but is known for avoiding answers questions about cosmetic surgery.

Kim Kardashian's alleged facelift scar was seen in a recent video.

Before Kardashian's daughter shared her TikTok, fans had already speculated that the star had a facelift after seeing a video Kardashian shared that showed a strange mark on the side of her jaw.

Throughout her career, Kardashian has received a plethora of accusations that she has done many cosmetic procedures on her face.

The SKIMS founder, however, denied making any changes to her face besides Botox during a 2022 interview with Allure.

“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips,” she told the publication.

However, it's possible that the mom-of-four was only specifically referring to filler — she did not mention other surgeries or procedures during the interview.

“I really genuinely care about looking good,” she continued. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

Kim Kardashian also revealed that she has never had a nose job.

“I never had my nose done,” Kardashian shared while getting her makeup done during the February 2019 Masterclass by Mario Dedivanovic. “Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out.”

As for the cosmetic procedures Kardashian has done and admitted to, besides Botox, the reality star disclosed that she did get her belly button tightened after giving birth to North and Saint West.

“If anyone that’s had babies understands what it does to your belly button afterwards and how much your belly button changes, then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian tightening around your belly button so that it can look back to normal,” she said in a 2019 Snapchat video.

Kardashian has also admitted to having laser hair removal, and laser skin treatments.

“I lasered my baby hairs off years ago because my forehead had all these little baby hairs and I would always break out because of them,” Kardashian wrote on her website in 2016.

In 2016, Kardashian also shared that she had gotten butt injections to treat her psoriasis.

As for why Kardashian has chosen not to touch her face with heavy cosmetic procedures, it’s because she wants to continue looking her age.

“I’m 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse,” she told Allure.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.