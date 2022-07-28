Kourtney Kardashian's Brand Reveals The 'Trick' To Kim Kardashian's Healthy Hair

Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand has revealed Kim Kardashian's DIY hack for shiny, healthy hair — but fans aren't convinced.

Poosh, Kourtney brand dedicated to all things beauty, wellness and more, posted a video to their Instagram account titled, "Kim Kardashian’s trick for healthy hair."

Kim Kardashian uses rice water to give her hair a healthy shine.

The video shows a woman using a DIY treatment involving rice water which Poosh reccomends doing 1-2 times a week.

Over on the Poosh website, the brand explains how to make rice water by simply soaking uncooked rice in water for up to 24 hours before applying in on freshly washed hair for 20 minutes and rinsing it.

And just like that — you'll have Kim Kardashian's hair. Or maybe not.

Poosh followers were skeptical of Kim Kardashian's hair hack.

Fans implied the video was misleading viewers by using a model with long hair extensions and insinuating it was Kim. To be fair, Poosh never said it was really Kim in the video but the video somewhat overlooks the reality of Kim's haircare routine.

One user wrote, “@kimkardashian would never say this! For one thing, her hair Is Not This Long Naturally!! She uses extensions and wigs! Using her name to falsely lead us.”

Another user wrote, "And Kim wear wigs and extensions. We don’t even know if Kim has real hair growing from the follicle anymore."

While another said wrote, "Girl STOP lying. That is NOT your hair. Those are extensions."

As a result, many fans thought the video was just for promotional purposes and had trouble believing that Kim uses rice water on her hair.

One person commented, "I will bet you my house that she hasn’t ever done this and won’t ever do it. Her secret to great hair is being rich."

However, Poosh wasn't giving totally unsound advice — even if they were using Kim's name and likeness for some clicks.

Rice water is known to improve hair health.

According to Medical News Today, rice contains many vitamins and minerals such as amino acids, Vitamin E and antioxidants which are all good for the hair.

Some of the benefits discussed on the website include disentanglement of hair, smoothening the hair, giving hair strength and fast growth.

While more research needs to be done to prove whether rice water is beneficial for the hair, the numerous benefits of rice water can’t be ignored.

Many Kardashian fans also agreed that using rice water on hair is quite beneficial but mentioned that many Asian women have been using this technique for years.

One person wrote, "Thanks for sharing @poosh .. Asians have been using Rice water as an ancient beauty ritual for face and hair for centuries."

Kim Kardashian's healthy hair probably stems from a cocktail of professional hair stylists and expensive treatments but — even if she doesn't use rice water — you still can to look glossy on a budget.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a News & Entertainment Writer based in Seattle. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing. See more of her writing on her website.