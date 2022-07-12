Woman Who Spent $600K To Look Like Kim Kardashian Has $120K Surgery To Go Back To Her Natural Look

A woman who spent thousands of dollars and had 40 surgeries to look like Kim Kardashian is tired of keeping up with the reality TV star.

Jennifer Pamplona, a former Versace model from São Paulo says she's undoing several of her procedures in order to distance herself from the billionaire businesswoman.

She first began undergoing surgery in 2010 when she was only 17, just as Kardashians was steadily becoming a household name.

Initially, she was happy with her results; her surgeries included four pints of fat injected into each butt cheek, four ribs removed, two breast implants, two rhinoplasties, lipo, cheek and lip fillers, veneers, and more.

Pamplona began to attract fame for her likeness to Kim Kardashian.

Pamplona rose to fame after she underwent nine surgeries in 24 hours to be ready for a TV show appearance. Eight doctors initially refused to perform surgery on her when she wanted her butt to look like Kim's because there was a high risk she could die in surgery.

Her response was, "if it happens, I will die happy and beautiful."

"Before, whenever I looked in the mirror, all I could think was that I needed a bigger butt. Now I'm so much happier. Having surgery has changed my life and helped me overcome depression," she told Caters.

After her surgeries, Pamplona even launched her own cosmetic line but her new appearance did have drawbacks, one being her mother refused to speak to her for two weeks after seeing her daughter change.

Now, she is ready to undergo surgery again to stop looking like Kim Kardashian.

"People would call me a Kardashian, and it started to get annoying. I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian,” she told Caters.

"I discovered that I was addicted to surgery, and I wasn't happy; I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket."

"I discovered that I was addicted to surgery, and I wasn’t happy; I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket.”

“It was an addiction, and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money; I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times," Pamplona admitted.

She came to the realization she was suffering from body dysmorphia, and she wanted to return to her original looks.

She located a doctor in Istanbul who said he could assist her in reverting to her original appearance, but it was not cheap. Pamplona shelled out$120k for the surgeries that she underwent recently.

The "de-transition" was not without complications.

All in one procedure, Pamplona had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift, and a nose job, saying she walked into the operating room as one person but came out as another.

The surgeries did have complications with her bleeding from her cheeks for three days after developing an infection. She explained she thought she would die and admitted to herself, "What the hell have I done with my life?"

She is sharing selfies of her de-transition, hoping to show the dangers of beauty procedures, and is now working on a documentary titled "Addiction."

"The best feeling is knowing I’m not in a fight with myself anymore. I am now who I wanted to be, and I really now understand the meaning of life,” Pamplona said.

