Inside Rumors Gisele Bündchen Cheated On Tom Brady With Her Longtime Trainer Who She's Allegedly Dating

After Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce just two short weeks ago, a new video circulating shows Bündchen's attempts to move in fairly quickly.

Bündchen has found herself at the center of cheating rumors after she was spotted hanging out with her jiu-jitsu instructor.

After months of speculation, Brady and Bündchen confirmed their split on Friday, October 28 via their Instagram stories.

Brady wrote that he and his wife of 13 years came to the decision "amicably" while Bündchen claimed the two had "grown apart."

However, as Bündchen stepped out on a date with a man she has known for years, infidelity rumors have begun to swirl.

Did Gisele Bündchen cheat on Tom Brady?

In September, before Brady and Bündchen confirmed their divorce, sources told Page Six that there was "no cheating" involved in their separation.

Fans have speculated that her recent date might suggest otherwise.

Bündchen is reported to be dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

The 42-year-old model was photographed grabbing dinner with Valente in Provincia de Puntarenas, where she has been since splitting from Brady, along with her two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, — and Valente’s pal.

Brazilian gossip site, Purepeople, claims the two are dating but it's possible this was just a friendly dinner. A source tells TMZ there are 6 adults and 8 children on the trip.

Another TMZ source questioned why the model would invite her Miami-based instructor, adding, "It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage."

Bündchen appeared alongside Valente in a photoshoot last year.

The model posed with Valente and his brothers, Pedro Valente and Giu Valente, in a 2021 spread for Dust Magazine — which the brothers recently reposted.

Back in February 2022, Bündchen posted to her Instagram to shout out Valente and his brothers as she showed off her jiu-jitsu journey.

Bündchen shares in the caption, “Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

At the time, Brady and Bündchen still seemed to be on good terms as the NFL star reacted to his then-wife's post via a since-deleted Twitter post.

“My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered…” Brady wrote.

Bündchen and Brady reportedly grew apart due to his career.

With sources denying cheating allegations, the most widespread rumor about the couple's divorce states that Brady's decision to unretire pushed Bündchen away.

A source told Us Weekly back in September that there were tensions between Brady and Bündchen over his return to the NFL.

Reportedly, Bündchen was “not happy” about Brady's return to football — she hoped he’d return to their home and play a more present role in their family.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango. They cover topics ranging from pop culture analysis to human interest stories. They are currently based in East Lansing, MI. Catch up with them on their Instagram or TikTok.