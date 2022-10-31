Tom Brady Revealed The Letter Gisele Bündchen Wrote Him About Their Marriage Problems Before Their Divorce

A note Gisele Bündchen left Tom Brady has resurfaced amid the couple's news of their divorce.

During an April 2020 guest appearance on The Howard Stern show, Brady candidly spoke about his marriage to Bündchen and the note she left him two years prior.

Tom Brady revealed that Gisele Bündchen expressed concerns about their marriage in the note.

The NFL star told Stern that Bündchen was left feeling unhappy because of Brady's constant dedication to football while not making enough time for their family.

"A couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” Brady recalled. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house."

"Then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

Brady admitted that Bündchen "wasn't satisfied with our marriage," and that her unhappiness forced him "to make a change in that."

"Her point was, ‘Of course, this works for you…but it doesn’t work for me,’” Brady said. “I had to check myself. Because she was like, ‘I have my goals and dreams too.’”

Things were extremely tense between the couple, leading Bündchen ultimately ended up leaving Brady a letter.

"She actually wrote me a letter," Brady explained. "It was a very thought-out letter that she wrote to me, and I still have it. I keep it in a drawer, and I read it, and it’s a very heartfelt letter for her to say this where I’m at in our marriage.

"It’s a good reminder to me that things are gonna change and evolve over time. What worked for us 10 years ago won’t work for us forever because we’re growing in different ways."

Brady previously shared that Bündchen was unhappy with his constant dedication to football but not to their family.

Bündchen and Brady, who recently finalized their divorce after a 13-year marriage, were speculated to have split because of Brady's lack of time spent at home with his family.

In a January 2018 interview with Sirius XM, Brady joked about how Bündchen would be fine if he retired.

Tom Brady talks #SB51 win, "magical year," and his response to Gisele telling him to retire https://t.co/HYlPhQcdc0 (AP Photo) #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4MI8vhNZiv — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 6, 2017

"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today,” Brady said. “She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’"

The speculation continued after Brady announced that he was un-retiring and would continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In September 2022, a source told Us Weekly that Bündchen wasn't enthused that Brady decided to continue playing football.

"Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider claimed. “There is tension between them."

