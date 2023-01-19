Why Fans Are Convinced Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cheated On His Wife With Joey King

If there's one thing social media is known for, it's fueling speculation about cheating rumors surrounding celebrity couples.

While in the past, the internet has exposed other cheating allegations, including all the drama surrounding The Try Guys member Ned Fulmer and musician Adam Levine, this time the focus is on actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Rumors have begun circulating across social media platforms, accusing Taylor-Johnson of cheating on his wife, Sam, with actress Joey King.

Did Aaron Taylor-Johnson cheat on his wife with Joey King?

While neither Taylor-Johnson nor King have addressed their rumored affair, it hasn't stopped the internet from trying to come up with an answer themselves.

An anonymous source claimed King and Taylor-Johnson 'hooked up' while promoting 'Bullet Train.'

It all started after a TikTok video was posted by Kyle Marisa Roth, where she read off an anonymous blind item about Taylor-Johnson and his 'Bullet Train' co-star, Joey King.

According to the blind submission, Taylor-Johnson and King were rumored to have "hooked up" during the press tour for their 2022 action film.

"I don't know if they hooked up while filming, but this married A-list actor is hooking up with this actress during their press trip for the movie they shot," the submission read.

However, the clue that alerted fans to the post being about Taylor-Johnson and King was the related headline saying, "Joey King Serves Up Up A Daring Look At 'Bullet Train' Paris Photo Call.”

The blind item seemed to hint that the alleged affair between King and Taylor-Johnson took place while the two were in Paris doing press for their movie.

Taylor-Johnson and his wife appear to be going strong, and King is currently engaged.

Of course, the blind item is completely unreliable, especially considering Taylor-Johnson and his wife were together at the Paris premiere of 'Bullet Train.'

As for King, she is engaged, as of March 2022, according to PEOPLE, to film producer Steven Fiet, and the couple seems to be going strong.

The widespread speculation involving Taylor-Johnson cheating on his wife with King essentially happened because of how many people criticized the actor's marriage with Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The criticism and backlash are due to Aaron and Sam's age gap, he is 32 while she is 55, and how young Aaron was when he and his wife first met.

The pair first met in 2008 after Aaron auditioned for the role of John Lennon in Sam's feature film debut, 'Nowhere Boy.'

While Aaron and Sam's exact ages at the time are unknown, various publications reported that he was 18/19 while she was 42 when they made the movie, which was released in 2009.

The couple eventually married in 2012, and have two children together.

In a June 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sam revealed that she tries not to care about the opinions of others about her marriage to Aaron.

"If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person, probably still in a miserable marriage," she told the publication.

She added, "People like to talk about it. I'm like, 'Yeah, but it works better than my last marriage.' It's lasted longer than a lot of my friends' marriages."

