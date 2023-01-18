Entertainment And News

Fans Rejoice Over Arrest Of Juice Wrld's Ex-Girlfriend After Accusing Her Of Giving His Watch To Her Teen Boyfriend

By Isaac Serna-Diez — Written on Jan 18, 2023

Photo: Instagram
Juice Wrld, Ally Lotti, Carter Jamison

Reports that late rapper Juice Wrld’s ex-girlfriend, Ally Lotti, was recently arrested alongside her boyfriend, Carter Jamison, have been celebrated by fans of the “Lucid Dreams” rapper.

According to TMZ, 29-year-old Lotti and 19-year-old Jamison were busted for shoplifting at a Walmart in Arkansas by the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Why Fans Believe Juice WRLD Predicted His Accidental Overdose & Death At Age 21

During their search, the police also charged them with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver at least 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Although the two were shortly released after posting a $2,500 bail, fans were quick to celebrate the charges and screamed for justice for Juice Wrld.

Why do Juice Wrld fans hate his ex-girlfriend, Ally Lotti?

There are many Juice Wrld fans that claim Lotti is responsible for the “accidental overdose” that the 21-year-old rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered from after a private flight from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Per a report from TMZ shortly after Higgins’ untimely passing, law enforcement officials alleged that he had swallowed “several Percocet pills” in order to hide them from police before they searched their luggage.

Official toxicology reports showed that Higgins’ cause of death was an overdose of codeine and oxycodone — the latter of which is an active ingredient in Percocet painkillers.

RELATED: 6 Strange Details About Juice WRLD’s Tragic 2019 Death That Still Concern Fans

Fans accused Ally Lotti of providing Juice Wrld with the drug that would later kill him.

Lotti, who was Higgins’ girlfriend at the time, was subsequently accused of being the one who brought the drugs Higgins attempted to hide onto the plane, causing his death.

Many of his fans also alleged that she was Higgins’ drug dealer and contributed to his addiction to prescription drugs in order to continue her business dealings.

Lotti has denied all of the claims and, more recently, claimed that the police had lied about the reason for Higgins’ demise, ultimately downplaying the way he died.

“Y’all mad ’cause literally I’m like, ‘Oh, blah blah blah you guys think he died from an overdose.’ You’re wrong! you’re wrong!” she claimed in an Instagram Live in November 2022. “There’s a lot of s--t y’all don’t know that I f--king grieved through myself while I let y’all grieve and talk mad s--t on me. I don’t care.”

As a result, many of his fans believe that Lotti is ruining the rapper’s legacy — but that’s not all they’re upset about.

RELATED: Inside The Rumor That Liam Hemsworth Cheated On Miley Cyrus With 14 Women In A House Featured In Her Music Video

Fans believe that Ally Lotti removed the matching tattoo she got with Juice Wrld and gave her new boyfriend his watch.

Aside from the massive age gap between Lotti and Jamison (which many fans thought was odd), people claimed that in one of her new boyfriend’s Instagram posts, he’s wearing a watch that belonged to Juice Wrld — a Rolex with a blue face.

Alongside this, claims that Lotti had covered up tattoos that she had previously gotten to match with Higgins went viral, although there wasn’t any substantial evidence to prove it.

Higgins had gotten two tattoos — one that read “I LOVE A.L.L.” in reference to Ally’s initials, and another one that said “Ally’s Wrld,” — while Lotti had his handwriting on her chest, a tattoo that read “Jarad” on her thigh, and a broken heart on her foot.

Related Stories From YourTango:

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Wants A Sit-Down With Kanye West's New Wife To Lay Out 4 Strict Ground Rules
Why Sean Penn Called His Marriage To Robin Wright A 'Humiliation' As They're Seen Together For The 1st Time In Years
Inside The Shady Yoga Gurus Beloved By Kate Hudson, Will Smith And Even The British Prime Minister

In the same Instagram Live where she accused the police of lying, Lotti also addressed these claims and denied them, saying that the watch never left her wrist and that she didn’t get any tattoos covered up.

Despite all of this, fans of the late rapper were ecstatic with the news of Lotti’s arrest, hoping that Higgins could finally get the justice that they believe he deserved.

RELATED: Britney Spears Addressed Her Restaurant Outburst & Anyone Who Said She Was Being 'Manic' Should Think Again

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!