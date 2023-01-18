Fans Rejoice Over Arrest Of Juice Wrld's Ex-Girlfriend After Accusing Her Of Giving His Watch To Her Teen Boyfriend

Reports that late rapper Juice Wrld’s ex-girlfriend, Ally Lotti, was recently arrested alongside her boyfriend, Carter Jamison, have been celebrated by fans of the “Lucid Dreams” rapper.

According to TMZ, 29-year-old Lotti and 19-year-old Jamison were busted for shoplifting at a Walmart in Arkansas by the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office.

Ally Lotti’s charges are pretty nasty pic.twitter.com/Ntpu5DSPqv — DomIsLive NEWS (@domislivenews) January 14, 2023

During their search, the police also charged them with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver at least 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Although the two were shortly released after posting a $2,500 bail, fans were quick to celebrate the charges and screamed for justice for Juice Wrld.

Why do Juice Wrld fans hate his ex-girlfriend, Ally Lotti?

There are many Juice Wrld fans that claim Lotti is responsible for the “accidental overdose” that the 21-year-old rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered from after a private flight from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Per a report from TMZ shortly after Higgins’ untimely passing, law enforcement officials alleged that he had swallowed “several Percocet pills” in order to hide them from police before they searched their luggage.

Official toxicology reports showed that Higgins’ cause of death was an overdose of codeine and oxycodone — the latter of which is an active ingredient in Percocet painkillers.

Fans accused Ally Lotti of providing Juice Wrld with the drug that would later kill him.

Lotti, who was Higgins’ girlfriend at the time, was subsequently accused of being the one who brought the drugs Higgins attempted to hide onto the plane, causing his death.

Many of his fans also alleged that she was Higgins’ drug dealer and contributed to his addiction to prescription drugs in order to continue her business dealings.

Lotti has denied all of the claims and, more recently, claimed that the police had lied about the reason for Higgins’ demise, ultimately downplaying the way he died.

juicewrld ain’t deserve this shi dawg pic.twitter.com/LQfjqaa3Rh — (@tize4PF) November 29, 2022

“Y’all mad ’cause literally I’m like, ‘Oh, blah blah blah you guys think he died from an overdose.’ You’re wrong! you’re wrong!” she claimed in an Instagram Live in November 2022. “There’s a lot of s--t y’all don’t know that I f--king grieved through myself while I let y’all grieve and talk mad s--t on me. I don’t care.”

As a result, many of his fans believe that Lotti is ruining the rapper’s legacy — but that’s not all they’re upset about.

Fans believe that Ally Lotti removed the matching tattoo she got with Juice Wrld and gave her new boyfriend his watch.

Aside from the massive age gap between Lotti and Jamison (which many fans thought was odd), people claimed that in one of her new boyfriend’s Instagram posts, he’s wearing a watch that belonged to Juice Wrld — a Rolex with a blue face.

Ally Lotto’s new 18 year old boyfriend posted a video wearing Juice’s old watch…while playing Burn…



Man this ain’t it



pic.twitter.com/aYf1wWS4Qy — Dean Needs Extra (@deanheroinmusic) November 15, 2022

Alongside this, claims that Lotti had covered up tattoos that she had previously gotten to match with Higgins went viral, although there wasn’t any substantial evidence to prove it.

Higgins had gotten two tattoos — one that read “I LOVE A.L.L.” in reference to Ally’s initials, and another one that said “Ally’s Wrld,” — while Lotti had his handwriting on her chest, a tattoo that read “Jarad” on her thigh, and a broken heart on her foot.

Ally Lotti stating that the watch never left her wrist and that she never covered up her tattoos pic.twitter.com/MZTRUveXCj — Akula Son 2.0 (KTM Drip Enjoyer) (@sonofakula) November 29, 2022

In the same Instagram Live where she accused the police of lying, Lotti also addressed these claims and denied them, saying that the watch never left her wrist and that she didn’t get any tattoos covered up.

Despite all of this, fans of the late rapper were ecstatic with the news of Lotti’s arrest, hoping that Higgins could finally get the justice that they believe he deserved.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.