'The Try Guys' Producer Who Ned Fulmer Cheated On His Wife With Had A Fiance Of Over 11 Years

“The Try Guys” member Ned Fulmer and Alexandria Herring, the show’s producer, are facing intense backlash from fans of the YouTube channel after news of their affair leaked online.

Those following the scandal are now wondering what will happen to Herring after it was revealed Fulmer is departing the comedy group.

Here is all the latest on Herring, her job, her fiance, and her affair with Fulmer.

Who is Alexandria Herring?

Alexandria, or Alex, Herring is the associate producer of “The Try Guys” and has been accused of having a months-long affair with Fulmer, who has been married to his wife, Ariel Fulmer, for 10 years.

Herring graduated from the University of Hawai’i with a degree in communications and anthropology.

The Los Angeles native started working for Buzzfeed as a production manager in August 2015 but after three years, she went on to become the production manager and associate producer for The Try Guys.

She also became a member of "Food Babies," a Try Guys’ duo segment with Herring and YB Chang that participated in food challenges.

Alex Herring was in a 10-year relationship with her fiance Will Thayer.

Photos of the couple date back to 2012. Thayer, who was allegedly sent evidence of Herring's affair by a fan before the news broke publicly, has since gone on private on social media.

Fans have claimed Thayer deleted all his photos with Herring. Herring still has images with Thayer on her profile.

It is unclear if Alex Herring is still working with "The Try Guys" after the Ned Fulmer cheating scandal.

Herring still follows "The Try Guys" Instagram account as well as the personal accounts of members Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang.

She unfollowed Fulmer but still follows his wife.

Herring's Instagram bio still reads "@tryguys Associate Producer" and her Linkedin page still says she’s with the company.

Fans of "The Try Guys" were first to accuse Ned Fulmer of cheating on Ariel with Alexandria Herring.

Earlier this week, fans took to social media to note that Fulmer wasn’t in recent videos — despite behind-the-scenes Instagram posts clearly showing he was present at the time of filming.

6) Fans noticed that in this Instagram photo both Ned and Alex were in Vegas during the filming of Keith’s eat the menu episode but they do not appear in the video. Some fans also speculate that a section of the buffet was left out. pic.twitter.com/POu4W1RHq9 — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

A Reddit user (hamilton390), who has since been speculated to be Herring’s fiance but this is not confirmed, published Instagram DMs that claimed Fulmer and Herring were seen at a club together kissing.

They claimed the video had also been sent to Ariel Fulmer.

Ned Fulmer confirmed the cheating allegations.

Following the speculation, it was announced early yesterday on The Try Guys Instagram that after a “thorough internal interview,” Ned Fulmer was no longer working with the group.

Fulmer also posted a statement of his own, confirming the rumors.

"Family should have always been my priority but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” he wrote.

“I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

His wife and mother of his two kids, Ariel also spoke up on the matter:

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Herring and Thayer have not addressed the situation.

