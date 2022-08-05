Dane Cook Accused Of Hosting ‘Game Night’ Parties With Teenage Star Including Bella Thorne & Joey King

Comedian Dane Cook recently announced his engagement to his 23-year-old girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, whom he has been dating since 2018.

During an August 2018 Instagram Stories Q&A, Cook opened up about the couple's first time meeting, revealing that he had met Taylor at a game night he hosted at his home.

The two had stayed friends "for a while," before they "fell in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love," Cook, 50, told his followers.

Cook even joked about the 26-year age gap between him and Taylor when one of his followers asked for advice about dating someone with an age gap.

"The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” Cook said.

Even though Cook and Taylor started dating when she was 18, Taylor first appeared on Cook's Instagram as a guest at one of his infamous game nights in October 2016 — when she would have been 17 years old.

However, Cook's track record of inviting underage girls to his home did not begin with Taylor.

Dane Cook has a history of hanging out with underage girls at his 'game nights.'

As unearthed in a Reddit deep dive unpacking Cook's relationship, Cook openly posted about his parties and shared photos of teenage guests.

The user explained that Cook enjoyed hosting game nights where he and his friends play the game Mafia. The comedian "also likes having large house parties that last an entire weekend."

A teenage Joey King frequently visited Dane Cook's home.

On and off from April 2016 to December 2016, Joey King, who was 16/17 at the time, had attended multiple game nights and parties at Cook's home, who was around 44 at the time.

She had also attended one of Cook's comedy shows in November 2016.

"Joey and Dane appear to know each other through Joey's sister Hunter King. Hunter is 5 years older than Joey and frequently attends the same game nights/parties with her, but not every time," the Reddit user explained.

Bella Thorne and Isabella Fuhrman also attended Dane Cook's events.

Along with King, Bella Thorne, and Isabella Fuhrman, who were both 17/18 at the time, attended Cook's game nights, parties, and comedy shows.

Thorne first attended a game night in April 2016 with her boyfriend at the time, Gregg Sulkin.

A couple of months later, in July 2016, Thorne attended one of Cook's comedy shows, and in November 2016, she was photographed at Cook's house while attending a pool party, at this point she had broken up with Sulkin.

Isabella Fuhrman also attended a game night at Cook's home in April 2016, along with being at a pool party at this home that same month.

As for Kelsi Taylor, she first interacted with Cook in July 2016 when she was 17 after liking one of his Instagram photos.

"Dane does not interact with her publicly on social media until the moment she turns 18," the Reddit user explained.

In October 2016, Taylor attended one of Cook's game nights for the first time, and she was still 17.

"This is the first photo of Kelsi and Dane together. It is unclear if they actually met at this game night, or a previous one that she was not pictured or tagged in."

From October 2016 to May 2017, Taylor attended multiple game nights and parties at Cook's home and even spends time with him in public, including attending a concert with him — at that point, Taylor had turned 18.

Under the Reddit post, users reacted to the timeline of Cook's history with underage girls.

"Also it's extremely common for men like this to manipulate their environments in a way where people feel safe & can trust them - by having game nights, opening their home for parties, giving favors, seeming very polite & friendly, the type 'everyone loves,'" one user commented.

Another user added: "This is a very upsetting timeline, and it bothers me how people are just now talking about this."

