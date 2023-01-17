Inside The Rumor That Liam Hemsworth Cheated On Miley Cyrus With 14 Women In A House Featured In Her Music Video

Since the release of Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers," eagle-eyed fans have been digging for clues that the song and music video are about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2010 and were together on and off for the better part of the decade.

The couple eventually married in 2018, though would later announce their split a year later in 2019.

However, details about their relationship have started to resurface following Cyrus' single "Flowers," which was released on Hemsworth's birthday.

While the song itself features many hints at Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship, the music video also has a few easter eggs, including a scene filmed in a house that may have some relation to cheating rumors involving Hemsworth.

Did Liam Hemsworth cheat on Miley Cyrus?

While nothing has been confirmed, the rumor has quickly begun circulating online.

It started after the release of Cyrus' music video for her new single, where the singer spends a portion of the video inside a Studio City home in Los Angeles.

Liam Hemsworth allegedly cheated on Miley Cyrus with over 14 women — in a house featured in her music video

According to a source close to the singer, the house where Cyrus filmed the video "was used as a motel by Liam Hemsworth and over 14 women while he was married to Miley."

Though, per Elite Daily, the Studio City home belongs to Cyrus, who reportedly purchased the five-bedroom property back in 2011 for $4 million.

While it's unclear if Cyrus has been living in the home since the purchase, during her marriage to Hemsworth, the former couple lived together in Malibu.

In November 2018, the home Hemsworth and Cyrus shared was destroyed by a wildfire, which scorched other homes in the surrounding areas.

Cyrus later opened up about how the fire led to her and Hemsworth's divorce during a December 2020 interview with Howard Stern, according to Elle.

The 'Plastic Hearts' singer told Stern that her relationship with Hemsworth ended because “there was too much conflict," and that her decision to marry Hemsworth came from the trauma of the fire rather than her own desire to be his wife.

"Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she said.

“And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Cyrus was previously accused of cheating on Hemsworth during their relationship.

Shortly after Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their divorce, rumors began emerging that their split had to do with Cyrus cheating during their marriage.

In an August 2019 Twitter rant, via Us Weekly, the former Disney star denied any speculation that she had been unfaithful to Hemsworth.

"I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," Cyrus began.

"What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide."

The 'Midnight Sky' singer admitted that she has "f-ked up and cheated in relationships" when she was younger, but that wasn't the case for her relationship with Hemsworth.

"Once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here,” she wrote. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring.

"I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. … I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

