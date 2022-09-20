Adam Levine Responds To Model’s Claims That They Had A Year-Long Affair During Marriage To Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine has responded to Sumner Stroh's allegations that he cheated on his wife during a year-long affair.

The Instagram model took to TikTok on Monday, September 19, to expose texts allegedly sent by the Maroon 5 frontman, who has been married to Behanti Prinsloo since 2014.

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” begins Stroh in her TikTok video before naming Levine.

Levine, 43, responded to the claims on his Instagram story writing:

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Levine continued, "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make."

"I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Who is Sumner Stroh?

Stroh is a model with around 340,000 followers on Instagram and around 320,000 followers on TikTok.

She has gained notoriety after revealing messages from Levine's verified Instagram account as evidence of their alleged affair.

Sumner Stroh claims she had an affair with Adam Levine that lasted a year.

“At the time, I was young, I was naive and, quite frankly, I feel exploited,” Stroh, 23, said in the video posted Monday.

“I wasn’t in ‘the scene’ like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

In screenshots shared in the video, Levine tells Stroh she is "hot" and "50 times hotter in person.”

“Embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” Stroh captions her video.

Stroh does not specify when the affair took place but reveals screenshots of messages that show dates ranging from April to June — though the year is not included.

Stroh claims she stopped talking to the singer “over a period of months” but says he “came back into [her] life” with an odd request.

Stroh claims Levine asked to name his child after her.

In a final message, which was sent on June 1, Levine allegedly tells Stroh he is considering the name “Sumner” for his son.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner,” Levine allegedly wrote.

“You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Levine and Prinsloo have two daughters, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. Prinsloo is currently pregnant with the third child.

“My morals were unknowingly compromised, I was completely manipulated,” Stroh says of the affair.

“I never wanted to come forward because obviously, I know the implications that come with doing what I do,” Stroh adds, saying she knows the stereotypes that come with her career and originally intended on handling things privately.

“I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends that I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid. So, here I am.”

Sumner Stroh later apologized to Behati Prinsloo.

In a video addressing criticism from viewers who accused her of being unremorseful, Stroh addressed why she felt exploited by Levine.

“In no way was I trying to gain sympathy,” she said. “And I fully realize I’m not the victim of this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so so sorry.”

“The most important part that I did definitely gloss over is the fact that I was under the impression that their marriage was over,” she said.

She added that Levine knew she was new to LA and in a vulnerable position to be lied to.

Sumner Stroh is a popular online creator.

The model, who is represented by Verge Agency, runs a YouTube channel and OnlyFans profile as well as her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

According to her LinkedIn, is also the marketing manager of the accessories brand, Strung by Stroh, which her sister, Baylen Stroh, launched in 2019.

She attended The University of Texas at Austin from 2016 to 2020

