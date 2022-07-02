4 Recent Controversies That The Kardashians Have Been Covering Up, According To Fans

The Kardashians and Jenners are no stranger to controversies, and if they're not in the middle of one, they're probably trying to prevent another one from blowing up.

The Kardashian-Jenner family and media empire has been at the center of many questionable issues over their time in the spotlight.

While they are normally quick to respond to the allegations and address them appropriately, there are controversies that the family would rather turn a blind eye to.

These issues are few and far between, but the family’s relative silence on these matters make them all the more intriguing. Fans are now accusing the family of covering up four key recent controversies.

Here are 4 recent controversies the Kardashians want people to forget about.

1. Corey Gamble allegedly cheated on Kris Jenner.

Earlier this year, Kanye West shared a now-deleted post by Hollywood Unlocked accusing Gamble of cheating. The post included a video of a man the outlet claimed was Gamble, Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, kissing another woman at a nightclub.

However, the story quickly fizzled out after West's tirade against the family took a different turn.

Both West and Hollywood Unlocked deleted their posts about the alleged incident, and Jenner never publicly commented on it.

An Instagram account claiming to be Mason Disick, Kourtney’s 12-year-old son, said that Gamble had been caught cheating on Jenner in an Instagram story about upcoming storylines on the show.

However, Gamble and Jenner still appear to be going strong.

2. Kris and Kylie Jenner allegedly faking taxes to make Kylie appear to be a billionaire.

In March 2019, Forbes referred to Kylie Jenner as a billionaire and referred to the then 21-year-old as the “youngest self-made billionaire ever.”

It was a huge achievement for a family full of them, until it wasn’t.

Another article by Forbes, this one published in May 2020, claimed that Kylie was never a billionaire at all, and that she and Kris have been inflating her business’ earnings for years.

“More likely: The business was never that big, to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016—including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers—to help juice Forbes’ estimates of Kylie’s earnings and net worth,” Forbes staff wrote in the article. “While we can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely), it’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying.”

Forbes staff members claim that the Jenners initially declined to answer their questions about the issue, however, they did send them a letter days after the article was published.

“The accusations that the Jenners, and/or their accountants, falsified tax returns and then lied about their 2016 revenues for the last four years, are absolutely false,” the letter read, in part.

Kylie herself even responded to the allegations in a series of tweets slamming the outlet.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Since then, the family has remained quiet on the issue.

3. The Astroworld tragedy.

On November 10, 2021, 10 people tragically died and hundreds suffered injuries during Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld festival in Houston.

Scott, Kylie’s boyfriend, faced a negligence lawsuit for “inciting the crowd” during the concert.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kylie and Scott’s daughter, Stormi, were present at the concert, and both drew heavy criticism for posting themselves singing along as the tragedy unfolded.

The same night, the rest of the family was celebrating Kris’s birthday.

The episode of “The Kardashians” that covered Kris’s birthday party showed that neither Jenner sister was present during the celebration. The episode not only ignored the controversy but appeared to invent a fake storyline to explain Kendall’s absence from the party.

The show claimed that Kendall and her friend Hailey Beiber were vacationing together in Miami during Kris’s party, despite photographic proof that she was at the concert.

Fans harshly criticized the decision to completely omit the tragedy from the show in order to save face.

“We’re not stupid #TheKardashians,” one Twitter user wrote. “We know Kendall was with Kylie and Travis in Houston during the Astroworld accident on Kris' birthday. Don’t play it off like Kendall was in Miami the whole time.”

4. Rob Kardashian posting revenge porn of Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian shocked the world on July 5, 2017, when he posted explicit images and videos of his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, whom he had only recently broken up with, on social media.

Along with them, he also posted a scathing rant in which he body-shamed her and accused her of cheating.

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid [$100,000] to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could,” Rob said in the rant. “And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy.”

Curiously, the other members of the family never publicly called Rob out for his actions, despite reports that they were “furious” with him.

Chyna eventually sued Rob for posting the explicit photos, but the two settled the lawsuit just before the trial was set to begin.

Even today, comments from the other Kardashians and Jenners regarding the situation are few and far between.

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. Follow him on Twitter to keep up with his content.