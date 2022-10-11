Britney Spears Claims Her Mom 'Hit Her' After She Came Home From Partying While Lynne Cared For Her Sons

Britney Spears has accused her mother, Lynne Spears, of being violent with her after she came home late from partying while Lynne was caring for her two sons.

In a recent Instagram post, Britney called out her mother for the dispute after previously accusing Lynne of being abusive towards her and plotting the entire conservatorship behind Britney's back.

Britney Spears claims Lynne "hit her" after a night of partying.

"The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies," the singer revealed in the Instagram post.

"My mother was watching Jayden and Preston...yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!"

The "Toxic" singer further revealed that the altercation between her and her mother happened after Britney's ex-husband and father of her two children, Kevin Federline, "left" her.

She concluded her post, which featured a clip of Jennifer Lopez slapping Jane Fonda from the film "Monster-in-Law," by writing that she'll "never know" what hitting someone across the face feels like, urging her fans to “stay classy!”

Britney and Lynne Spears have recently been going back and forth on social media.

The singer's mother recently pleaded for Britney's forgiveness in an Instagram comment on October 1 after Britney wrote in a lengthy post that “a genuine apology would help give [her] closure” amid the rift in her family.

“I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!” Lynne responded.

“I love you so much and miss you!” she continued, adding, “Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Lynne finished off her comment by begging her daughter to "please unblock" her so that the two "can speak ... in person."

However, Britney hit back at her mother, refusing to accept Lynne's apology.

In a follow-up post, which has since been deleted, the singer told her mother "take your apology and go f-k yourself," and included a quote by Rita Mae Brown that read, "One of the keys to happiness is a bad memory."

In the caption of the post, Britney went after her family for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.

"For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!!” she started the post, adding that she was a “mother f–king Saint” and did what she was told.

The Grammy winner also said that "not one motherf-king person" stood up for her during the horrific moments she experienced during her conservatorship, which was led by Jamie Spears.

“And to all the doctors for f–king with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f–king ass," Britney concluded.

