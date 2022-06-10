Fans Accuse Britney Spears’ Husband Of Cheating On Her & Marrying Her For Money After Allegations Resurface

Now that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married, fans are conflicted about what this means for the singer.

The couple, who began dating in 2016, wed in a private ceremony in Los Angeles which was not attended by Spears' sons or her family.

While preparing for their wedding, Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari reportedly made demands regarding their prenuptial agreement that has fans thinking he may be using her for her money.

At the height of the Free Britney movement, theories emerged about Asghari not actually being a “good guy” who has supported his girlfriend through tough times — and the rumors were actually much more dubious.

From Asghari's questionable behavior on social media to his cheating allegations, this time the conflict is about Britney's $60 million fortune being vulnerable due to Asghari's demand to receive more money for every five years he and Spears are married.

Here's why fans think Sam Asghari might be using Britney Spears for her money — as well as other reasons Asghari's behavior is suspicious.

1. Asghari is allegedly requesting 'substantial increases' in money for his marriage to Spears.

Though Spears seems anxious to walk down the aisle with Asghari, discussions about the prenup are allegedly holding up their "happily ever after."

A source for Us Weekly claims, "The talks have been taking longer than usual. Sam wants substantial increases for every five years they are married, should it end" so he "doesn't end up penniless if they separate."

The same source also says that the discussions of the agreement are "respectable... in terms of making sure both Spears' fortune and Asghari himself are protected."

And while that may seem like what happens in normal prenups, because Spears finally has control of her fortune she was denied access to for 14 years, fans are worried that Asghari may just be using Spears for her money.

But that's not the only issue concerning fans...

2. Spears has reportedly been absent from discussions about protecting her fortune.

Sources have claimed that Spears has "no interest" in the financial details of the agreement, and is instead focused on planning her wedding to the 28-year-old actor.

Adds the source, "Britney's staying out of the entire process. She's just letting her lawyers hash it out with Sam's team."

Even though the details of the wedding have not yet been confirmed, Spears is having Donatella Versace design her dress. And while being excited about her upcoming nuptials is no doubt thrilling for Spears, it's concerning that she's stayed out of the process altogether.

I mean, this is her future — as well as the future of her and Asghari's unborn child — we're talking about here!

3. Asghari's reaction to fans asking about the prenup seemed... strange.

Back in September 2021 when the couple announced their engagement, fans were quick to jump into the comments section, asking Spears to get a prenup before marrying Asghari. Even actress Octavia Spencer joined in, adding "make him sign a prenup."

Asghari eventually took to his stories to address the concerns, saying, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,” along with two laughing emojis.

Though Asghari was simply poking fun at Spears' fans' concerns about protecting her assets, most would agree that this is a very serious issue.

The couple dated for five years before Asghari proposed, and he's even stated that he's not only committed to his relationship with Spears, but that he wants to have a family with her.

Still, Asghari's seeming lack of concern for his future wife's fortune is rustling some feathers. Especially when you consider the other questionable things Asghari has done...

4. Asghari has reportedly made false claims about his career.

In a 2018 interview with Men’s Health, Asghari claimed that he wanted to be a football player and was recruited to play on the University of Nebraska’s football team.

Men’s Health originally printed, “It led to getting recruited by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. But, after getting cut his freshman year, he went back to LA to play for Moorpark College.” As it turns out, none of that was true.

Erin Sorenson from Hail Varsity did a deep dive into Asghari’s claims from his interview, and found that former players on the team didn’t remember him ever playing on the field with them, and that Asghari wasn’t in the 2012 Nebraska walk-on class.

Let's dive into the second option: Having no record of him having a scholarship at Nebraska, I thought maybe he tried to walk on. The article could have just gotten the situation wrong.



Except, here's your 2012 Nebraska walk-on class: https://t.co/GtrfbbQ98z — Erin Sorensen (@erinsorensen) July 18, 2018

In a now-unavailable interview with 1STMAN, Asghari later said he was in the process of becoming a police officer and had enrolled in Los Angeles Pierce College to study criminal justice.

“One of the biggest sacrifices I’ve made to change my life and also to change my career was around 2 years ago. I had to change my life goal which was to become a police officer. Right in the middle of becoming a police officer I understood that my passion was elsewhere. I was way more passionate about fitness modeling and acting,” he said.

Asghari later became a personal trainer, model and actor.

5. Some think the details of their relationship are sketchy.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of her music video shoot for her song “Slumber Party.” The two hit it off, and Britney saved his phone number, but didn’t contact him for five months to set up a date.

By November 2016, the two were spotted out frequently, and in January 2017, they confirmed their relationship when Spears posted a New Year’s Day photo of them together.

But it looks like the couple wasn’t interested in taking things slowly; in fact, their relationship progressed rather quickly.

According to sources, Spears and Asghari were already talking about marriage and having kids early on in their relationship. Spears even dropped the L-word the same month they went official, saying, "Mad love for this one" in a tweet.

"She wants to get engaged to her boyfriend, Sam... She thinks Sam would not only be the perfect partner, but he'd be a perfect stepfather to her kids... They'd love to get married as soon as her Vegas residency ends this December [2017],” the source said at the time.

Spears also posted an Instagram photo with a giant ring on her finger, after dating for only about six months.

6. Asghari allegedly cheated on Spears.

In January 2017, around the time the couple went public with their relationship, “Bad Girls Club” alum, Morgan Osman, posted a shocking photo on her Instagram account.

The photo was of her kissing Asghari, with the caption, “so much fun the other day, so many memories and more videos to come #britneyspears #britneyarmy #samasghari #britneyfamily.”

Because of backlash from fans, Osman deleted the photo within an hour of posting it.

In an interview, Osman said, “I don’t know why everyone is attacking me; Sam Asghari is the cheater. I feel sorry for Britney Spears, she seems like a good person... I have video and images of our REAL relationship. Britney, he is using you.”

In 2020, there was further speculation that Asghari had cheated again, after Spears posted a photo on her Instagram of a cheetah, with the caption, “The cheetah is a large cat from Africa... it can’t speak English yet can run over 60 mph... in other words don’t mess with the cat.”

But could it just be a fun post she made? Spears is known for her somewhat strange posts and in the past she’s posted photos of cheetahs. Plus, just one month later, she posted a photo of her and Asghari... all about the color red.

Still, there’s no denying that the person in Osman’s photo is Asghari, which means he may have been cheating on Spears before even becoming serious.

7. Asghari’s behavior seems questionable, especially on social media.

Spears frequently posts photos of her and Asghari traveling, working out or hanging out together. But in December 2020, she posted a photo on Instagram that immediately caught the attention of fans, causing them to worry.

The photo shows Spears and Asghari posing together, but with Asghari’s hand around Spears’ neck. The caption is also truly abnormal, reading, “Happy b-day to me” followed by a bunch of emojis.

The post was made on December 2, but Spears’ birthday isn’t until December 3, making fans wonder if it was actually her uploading the post, or if Asghari posted the photo himself.

It appears like this isn’t the first time Asghari has made questionable poses, because in leaked videos from Osman, Asghari is seen holding her by the neck with one hand, and grabbing her hair with the other.

Another instance of Asghari’s strange behavior involves a video posted of the two of them working out, which they post about very often.

The video shows Spears working out with a serious face, and a moment later, she begins smiling. Fans speculated that Asghari told Spears to smile as the two lifted weights together.

Finally, when Spears apparently started an Instagram live on Asghari’s account by accident, the model and actor was quick to stop the stream, making fans question the reason why he didn’t want her recording him to begin with.

Judging by the background of the Instagram live, it appears the two were in a car.

Other fans speculated that because of the control her conservatorship has over her life, Asghari may have been letting Spears use his phone instead.

Additionally, the way Asghari promotes himself has left a bad taste in many fans’ mouths, particularly his posts when Britney was forced to go to treatment.

In April 2019, he posted a photo that Britney had made on her own account, which said, “Fall in love with taking care of yourself: mind, body, spirit.” He captioned it, “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am #stronger.”

The fact that he supported her going to treatment means he may have just been posting what Britney’s team wanted people to think: that she voluntarily went to treatment, which, we know from her statement, isn’t true.

Did Asghari control what Spears posted on her own Instagram, not allowing her to go live on the platform, directing her to smile on cue, and working alongside her allegedly abusive team?

8. Some think Asghari may actually be Spears’ personal chef.

Not only does Asghari serve as Spears’ personal trainer, but fans allege that he's listed on redacted court documents as her chef, being paid upwards of $500 per day, five days a week, adding up to about $100,000 a year.

Being on the payroll as her chef means that Asghari was being paid off and was actually part of Spears’ conservatorship, but it’s impossible to tell for certain since the name has been censored.

Asghari actually can cook and Spears has featured him on her Instagram, showing him cooking a meal for her. He’s appeared on “The Doctors” and claimed he was a cook back in high school, making 300 meals a day, most of which were steak. And it actually looks like he knows what he’s doing!

Because there were numerous rules in Spears’ conservatorship, perhaps Asghari was masquerading as a “personal chef” as a way for him to stay in his girlfriend’s life. But if the rumors are true and Asghari was just “playing chef” for payment, well... it makes things even more suspicious.

9. And there are those who believe Asghari may have been working for Jamie Spears.

In February 2021, Asghari called out Jamie Spears for allegedly trying to control his relationship with Britney.

He made a post on his Instagram Stories, saying, "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Ahead of Britney’s conservatorship hearing where she made her statement, Asghari posted a photo of him on his Instagram Stories wearing a Free Britney shirt.

But were things actually as they appeared? Did Asghari have a contentious relationship with Britney’s father?

Back when the couple first got together, sources claimed that Jamie Spears had “some reservations and is worried that [Asghari] may be after her money."

But in the last year or so, an insider claimed, “[Britney’s] dad and Sam are actually the closest they have ever been. Sam listens to her father, too. Britney is so strong and Jamie and Sam just want everyone to see that about her.”

The rules of the conservatorship were strict, so much so that Asghari had to listen to Jamie Spears. But in doing so, he actually worked with the enemy. In addition to “listening” to Britney’s father, there's a possibility that Asghari could be monitoring and tracking her, all from inside her own home.

Only time will tell what happens, but Britney Spears is an icon and deserves only the best. And even if Asghari makes her happy and she could be blissfully unaware of any potential motivations on his part, we all just want what is best for her.

