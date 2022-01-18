Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Sought Emancipation From Her Parents During Britney Spears's Public Breakdown

Jamie Lynn Spears is finally opening up about the turbulence she endured during her pregnancy while she was just 16-years-old in her new memoir, 'Things I Should Have Said.'

Spears revealed that she had sought out an emancipation from her parents after getting pregnant during the same time her older sister, Britney Spears, had shaved her head and suffered from a mental breakdown in 2007.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper's podcast, 'Call Her Daddy,' Spears reflected on her difficult teenage years.

At 16-years-old, Spears became a mother to daughter Maddie in 2008. She is now a mother-of-two after welcoming her second daugher, Ivey, in 2018.

After being asked how "things spiraled out of control" after alerting her team to being pregnant, Spears recalled how controlling her parents had suddenly become.

Jamie Lynn Spears sought emancipation because of how her parents treated her during her pregnancy.

Her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, would monitor every move Spears would make, including when she was able to see the father of her child, and ex-fiancé, Casey Aldridge.

Spears admitted that she would often lie to her parents about going to doctor's appointments, and instead would be going to "meet with a lawyer."

Before finalizing the paperwork that would emancipate Spears from her parents guardianship, she recalled how they would keep her "locked away like a princess."

Despite being ready to file the papers, Spears and her mother reached an agreement that allowed the then-teenager to purchase her first home.

Spears remembered the months leading up to giving birth to her daughter, Maddie, and how she had felt extremely lonely, feeling cut off from the world and even her family, including Britney.

Britney Spears had become increasingly distant from Jamie Lynn.

Jamie Lynn shared that Britney had first found out about her pregnancy after reading it in OK! magazine, and Jamie Lynn had been shocked her parents hadn't told her sister about it.

"Britney was obviously going through her own s**t, but I think I was so absorbed in my own s**t that I couldn't even think about that," Jamie Lynn said.

"I was so consumed with like, you know, I wanted to be around the dad. At first, that was something that, maybe, was harmful and hurtful to her, but I was hurting."

Jamie Lynn has recently been facing large amounts of criticism for her alleged lack of support when it came to Britney struggling in her conservatorship.

During an interview with 'Good Morning America' earlier this month, Jamie Lynn spoke about how she "felt happy" once Britney's conservatorship had ended.

"When it was put into place I was 17 years old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn't understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now," Jamie Lynn explained.

Fans have speculated that there is a rift between the two sisters after Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram, though it doesn't seem to deter Jamie Lynn from trying to reconcile with her older sister.

"That love is still there. 100 percent. I love my sister," Jamie Lynn told GMA. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that, so I don't know why we're in this position right now."

