Nick Cannon Sparks Engagement Rumors With Woman Who Is Not One Of 3+ Exes Pregnant With His Child

Nick Cannon has sparked engagement rumors after sharing an Instagram photo in which he appears to be proposing to a mystery woman.

"I said I would never do it again but... Finally doing what the world wants me to," the "Masked Singer" host wrote in the caption.

Baffled fans debated whether the post was a genuine engagement announcement, promotion for a music video or acting project, or just a joke.

But what fans were most confused about is how Cannon has had time for an engagement on top of raising all of his kids.

The 41-year-old's shock "proposal" comes just days after Cannon gushed about his ever-growing family and teased that there are even more little Cannons on the way.

How many babies does Nick Cannon have on the way?

Cannon may have three children on the way this year — that we know of.

While Cannon was co-hosting ET with Nischelle Turner from Baha Mar Sanctuary in the Bahamas earlier this week, he gave some information about the future of his fatherhood and litter, confirming his statement that “the stork is on the way” during his appearance on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast.

Turner asked Cannon how many more babies he had on the way, but he said "that would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now."

After giving an “over/under” guess of three, Cannon said “You would be close. You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022."

The only problem is, that he hasn’t revealed who all of the mothers are.

Bre Tiesi is pregnant with Nick Cannon's 8th child.

Bre Tiesi confirmed earlier this year that she is expecting a baby boy with Cannon. This will be her first child with the Wild ‘N Out star and his eighth.

Nick Cannon's ex, Abby De La Rosa, is also pregnant.

Abby De La Rosa is the mother of Cannon’s twins, Zion and Zillion, and is expecting another baby but has not shared who the father is.

However, fans widely suspect that the child is Cannon's given his track record.

Nick Cannon's ex Alyssa Scott may also be pregnant.

Scott is the mother of Cannon's son Zen who passed away from brain cancer at just 5 months old last year.

After sparking reconciliation rumors with Cannon by sharing an intimate photo with the star earlier this year, Scott appears to be sporting a pregnancy bump once again though it may be too early to confirm.

Neither Scott nor Cannon have revealed if he is the father of her newest addition. But, Scott, De La Rosa and Tiesi may be the three upcoming arrivals Cannon has hinted at.

Though, if there's one thing we can guarantee about Cannon it's that these three additions likely won't be his last.

