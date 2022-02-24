7 Artists Featured On Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ Have Been Accused Of Sexual Assault, Abuse & Violence

Kanye West is no stranger to controversy in his own life and has, of late, been making it his mission to resist anyone trying to “cancel” him.

However, in doing so, he appears to have aligned himself with some artist who have faced allegations much more egregious than anything ever leveraged against West.

As he revealed his latest album, ‘Donda 2,’ to his loyal fans at a Miami listening party this week, his new music featured many controversial and allegedly abusive artists.

While West already faced backlash for featuring accused serial rapist Marilyn Manson on the first installment of ‘Donda’ — and performed with him on stage again this week — ‘Donda 2’ looks set to feature many more artists who have faced legal action and allegations of various crimes.

DONDA 2 Features as it stands:



XXXTENTACION

Don Toliver

Baby Keem

Quavo

Offset

Future

Travis Scott

Playboi Carti

Jack Harlow

Sean Leon

Soulja Boy

Fivio Foreign

Alicia Keys



+ More‼️ — RapTV (@raptvcom) February 23, 2022

In fact, seven of the thirteen features on the album have been or are currently facing serious allegations.

Here are the allegations against artists featured on Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2.’

XXXTentacion allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in 2016.

At the time of his 2018 death, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial for a 2016 domestic violence case involving his former girlfriend.

Having previously been arrested on other charges of robbery, assault and home invasion for unrelated incidents, the domestic abuse incident led to XXXTentacion facing charges of false imprisonment, witness tampering, and aggravated battery of a pregnant victim.

He pleaded not guilty and the charges were dropped after his death.

However, a leaked recording from around the time of his arrest emerged in 2019 in which the rapper appears to confess to the assault.

“I started f–king her up because she made one mistake. And from there, the whole cycle went down. Now she’s scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand,” he can be heard saying.

Both prosecutors and XXXTentacion’s defense considered the tape a confession.

Don Toliver was accused of rape in 2019.

A woman came forward on social media last year claiming the musician raped her in 2019.

The post was made by a woman using the Instagram handle @caniba5_ who wrote, "Don Toliver raped me in 2019. And I've never said anything to anyone in the public til now. I don't care, he's very disrespectful, and f–ked up individual”

So Don Toliver is getting accused of rape :(( pic.twitter.com/ByXUIRIgns — alison dilaurentis' wife (@slutforcarti) August 13, 2021

“I've kept this to myself and it has caused me so much trauma, and pain I can't describe. My heart has been trying to mend for so long."

Don Toliver has never responded to the allegations.

Quavo allegedly assaulted his driver in 2021.

Quavo is featured alongside the rest of Migos on West’s song which is believed to be titled “We Did It Kid.”

However, the rapper also has a colorful past and was accused of violently assaulting a limo driver late last year in December court documents.

The driver claims he was attacked by at least five of Quavo’s entourage after reportedly driving off without a member of their group. He is seeking unspecified damages.

Quavo also faced some backlash earlier in the year after 2020 video footage emerged showing him engaged in a physical altercation with then-girlfriend Saweetie in an elevator.

He denied that the video denoted any kind of physical abuse in the relationship and no charges were ever filed.

Offset was accused of organizing an attack on a fan in 2018.

Offset, another member of Migos, is the subject of an ongoing legal battle with a man who claims he and his wife, Cardi B, orchestrated an assault against him after he asked for their autographs.

A judge has yet to rule on the 2018 incident but both Offset and Cardi have requested the case be thrown out.

The fan maintains that the couple order their security guards to beat him up after threatening him and refusing to sign an autograph.

Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld concert killed 10 people.

West’s former brother-in-law is expected to make an appearance on ‘Donda 2’ which will be his first release since the deaths of ten people and the injuries of hundreds more at his November 5, 2021 Astroworld festival.

The Texas native has been named in lawsuits from thousands of victims who are seeking billions of dollars in total damages.

Sources close to Scott have maintained that he was unaware of the severity of the crowd crush while lawsuits have criticized him for continuing to perform for an alleged 37 minutes after the event had been declared a mass casualty.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Soulja Boy has been accused of sexual battery by two women.

In January 2021, a woman who worked as Soulja Boy’s assistant sued the rapper, alleging he sexually abused her, beat her and held her hostage.

Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, hired the unnamed woman in 2018 and initially began a consensual relationship with her which later became abusive, she claims.

“On numerous occasions, and sometimes twice in the same day, Defendant Way would inappropriately touch Plaintiff’s body, forcefully pull her pants off, and raped her," the suit said.

He also allegedly locked her in a room for three days after she tried to quit and leave.

In May 2021, another lawsuit was filed against Way from a second Jane Doe who alleged the rapper physically abused her during their relationship and caused her to miscarry their baby.

The abuse took place between 2014 and 2019 and the causes of action in the lawsuit include domestic violence, gender violence, negligence, assault, sexual battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Fivio Foreign was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and sexually assaulting another woman.

In 2020, Fivio Foreign was arrested on assault charges after neighbors called the police to a domestic incident between him and his girlfriend.

However, he was cleared of all charges after both him and his girlfriend denied any assault had taken place.

“I did not call the police on Fivio, I did not press charges and I do not want the father of my children in jail,” his girlfriend, Jasmine, wrote at the time.

“A situation happened in our home and a nosy neighbor called the police. The police are [the ones] who pressed charges and in time Fivi will be relieved of all charges.”

In March 2021, a woman came forward with details of an alleged assault involving the rapper that she says took place at a party after he locked her in a room.

She claimed in a now-deleted Instagram post that the New York rapper assaulted her and threatened to rape her.

“I’m in the room he locks the door,” the woman said in the video. “Now, we laying down, he start touching me and I’m like, 'Stop!' I’m screaming but the music is so loud. I’m screaming my friend’s name to the ground. He’s sticking his fingers in me and I’m like, ‘Yo, this feel like rape,’ and he’s like, ‘B*tch, I will rape you right now.”

The woman’s friend reportedly also shared her side of the story, corroborating her claims in another post that has since been deleted.

Fivio later denied the allegations and maintains his innocence.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.