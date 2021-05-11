High School Musical Star Joshua Bassett Shares 'Coming Out Video' After 'Driver's License' Love Triangle

Joshua Bassett gushed about Harry Styles in an interview that he labeled his “coming out video.”

The “High School Musical: The Series” star spoke for all of us when he praised Styles as “charming” and “hot,” before slipping in that his comments may be an indication of his sexuality.

“I think he’s a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, but when he talks, it matters,” said Bassett of the former One Direction star who has also hinted at his own queer identity in his music and style.

Is Joshua Bassett gay?

In the interview, Bassett was asked by fans what he admires most about Styles. He complimented his acting, singing, and fashion.

“He’s just cool ... who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool?” he asked. “Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming, too. Lots of things.”

“This is also my coming out video, I guess,” he concluded, leading fans to speculate on Bassett’s sexuality.

Bassett didn’t explicitly identify whether he was gay, bisexual, pansexual, or queer, nor did he necessarily even mean what he said.

Some social media users accused the 20-year-old of queerbaiting, though this is somewhat unfair and could invalidate his coming out.

Others argued that the backlash was biphobic as it’s possible Bassett is not attracted to just one gender.

Either way, it is important to note that Bassett does not owe anyone any further explanation of his sexuality, nor is it fair to label him.

Bassett didn’t clarify his comments in the interview nor did he address his statement later on, but his ease in mentioning coming out could be an important message for LGBTQ youths, on that stresses that coming out doesn’t have to be intimidating.

Bassett, as a member of Gen Z, is part of the “queerest generation ever.”

One in 6 Gen Z members openly identify as LGBTQ, higher than any previous generation.

Did Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter break up?

Bassett’s love life has been the source of much speculation since late 2020.

When Bassett’s “High School Musical” co-star and rumored ex Olivia Rodrigo released her track “Driver’s License,” many speculated it was about Bassett.

Bassett was rumored to be dating Sabrina Carpenter, who is believed to be “that blonde girl” that Rodrigo was singing about.

The viral track ignited a gripping trifecta of songs from Bassett, Carpenter, and Rodrigo that are all rumored to be about one another.

However, Bassett has always come to the defense of both women and fought off the speculation of a feud.

“I hope people don't forget the value that [Olivia] and Sabrina bring to the world outside of the drama," he has said. "And I hope people will look at the depth of who they are instead of just the surface-level gossip"

Bassett and Rodrigo returned to filming the series together, shortly after the drama unfolded.

Bassett and Carpenter, meanwhile, do not appear to have been seen together recently, so it is unclear if the pair are still together — or if they ever were.

