Julia Fox Recounts 'Best Celebrity Date' & Now Fans Are Convinced She's Talking About Drake

Fans think Julia Fox and Drake have gone on a date in the past after the actress spilled all of the juicy details about her love life.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen," Fox opened up about an extravagant "celebrity" date she'd been on.

Julia Fox hinted that the date was with Drake.

The "Uncut Gems" actress, who previously dated Kanye West at the beginning of 2021, decided to tease fans about her supposed relationship with Drake.

When Cohen questioned Fox about the best celebrity date she'd ever been on, the actress was quick to answer.

Julia Fox opens up about her best date with a celebrity & teases that it was with rapper Drake. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/wXqq5cWm8O — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 5, 2023

"Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags," Fox casually recalled, prompting bursts of laughter from the studio audience while she added, "It was great, yeah."

Fox played coy when Cohen then asked her who the date had been.

"I can't say. I really can't say," she remarked, before offering a little tidbit of information slip. "Obviously an A-lister."

Later in the show, Cohen brought the question back around, asking Fox if it had been Drake who'd taken her on the highly extravagant outing.

"Maybe," Fox responded a few beats after the question, rolling her eyes with a smirk as she told Cohen, "Shouldn't have given me that shot."

Fox previously shut down rumors that she'd been in a relationship with Drake.

In February 2022, Fox addressed previous reports made by Page Six that she and Drake once had a "secret romance."

A source told the publication that Fox had been romantically involved with Drake just a year before she started dating West, who had infamously feuded with the "Hotline Bling" rapper.

Drake had allegedly first reached out to Fox through Instagram DM to compliment her role in the 2019 film "Uncut Gems."

Once Fox eventually split with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev, that's when she reached back out to Drake.

The "God's Plan" rapper reportedly purchased Fox two Birkin Bags and brought her to stay at his mansion in Toronto, however, the trip was eventually cut short due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They were closing the border [between Canada and the US], and she had to get back home,” the source alleged.

Fox eventually cleared up the rumors while on her and Niki Takesh's "Forbidden Fruits" podcast.

"He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it," Fox insisted.

"Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out... Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.