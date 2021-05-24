Lyrics On Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' People Think Are About Joshua Bassett & Sabrina Carpenter

Following the release of “drivers license” earlier this year, fans have been waiting anxiously for more from the music sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

The rumored love triangle that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter has new fuel for the fire thanks to Rodrigo’s new album, “Sour.”

Fans were quick to note that several of the songs — if not, to be honest, all of them — are likely about Bassett, and that many reference Carpenter as well.

Which lyrics from songs on Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" fans think may be about Joshua Bassett?

1. "Brutal"

Lyrics:

"Got a broken ego, broken heart / It's brutal out here"

"I feel like no one wants me"

Why people think these lyrics are about Joshua Basset:

Bassett is the only person Rodrigo is known to have been romantically involved with, so if she is referencing a broken heart in anyway, fans may naturally assume it's about him.

2. "Traitor"

Lyrics:

"Brown guilty eyes and / Little white lies, yeah / I played dumb but I always knew / That you talked to her..."

"And ain't it funny how you ran to her / The second that we called it quits?"

"It took you two weeks to go off and date her / Guess you didn’t cheat, but you’re still a traitor”

Why people think these lyrics are about Joshua Basset and Sabrina Carpenter:

Many social media users noted that Bassett has brown eyes. And once again, Rodrigo refers to a certain "her" the "traitor" in question ran to right after their breakup.

At least here we seem to get confirmation from Rodrigo that Bassett didn't technically cheat on her.

3. "Drivers License"

Lyrics:

"And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about"

Why people think these lyrics are about Joshua Basset and Sabrina Carpenter:

This song is believed to be about Rodrigo being heartbroken after breaking up with her now-ex, Bassett, and how she would drive past his house after getting her new driver’s license.

It's rumored that Bassett already had feelings for Carpenter (who is blonde) — and may even have already been dating her — when he and Rodrigo were together, either causing or at least contributing to, the breakup.

It's also worth noting that Carpenter “coincidentally” dyed her hair a different color after this song hit. And soon after Rodrigo's debut released, Bassett released his own song, “Lie Lie Lie,” which may be a response to Rodrigo’s song and the things she mentioned in it.

Since "Drivers License" was relaeased in January, fans have been glued to social media to soak up every bit of information about the love triangle that formed. Currently, the song has 750,342,368 million listens on Spotify. It has since broken multiple streaming records, including the record for most Spotify plays in a week.

4. '1 Step Forwards, 3 Steps Back'

Lyrics:

"Like which lover will I get today? / Will you walk me to the door or send me home cryin'?"

Why people think these lyrics are about Joshua Basset:

Once again, given that Bassett is her only known ex, it seems reasonable to assume Rodrigo is referencing him.

It's also worth noting here that she is believed to have been singing about Bassett in another song, "Gross," which was not included on "Sour." In those lyrics, she sings: "Boy, I'm too young to be your mother. I'm not smart enough to be your therapist either" — so it also feels fair to think she may not have known "which lover" she would get on any given day when you think about it.

5. "Deja Vu"

Lyrics:

"Another actress / I hate to think that I was just your type"

Why people think they are about Joshua Basset and Sabrina Carpenter:

Some believed Rodrigo to be a one-hit-wonder, but she proved them wrong with the release of her song “Deja Vu,” which currently has 164,604,336 million streams on Spotify.

Knowing Carpenter is, indeed, "another actress," makes it difficult not to assume this one's for them, too.

6. "Good 4 U"

Lyrics:

“Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily / You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks"

Why people think these lyrics are about Joshua Basset and Sabrina Carpenter:

Fans said this may also be a reference to when she and Bassett broke up and he ran to Carpenter right away.

7. "Enough for You"

Lyrics:

"You found someonе more exciting / The nеxt second, you were gone"

Why people think these lyrics are about Joshua Basset and Sabrina Carpenter:

Once again, Rodrigo refers to an ex who has moved on quickly with someone else she seems to feel is in some way "more exciting" than she is, i.e., Bassett moving on with Carpenter.

8. "Happier"

Lyrics:

"You've moved on, found someone new / One more girl who brings out the better in you"

Why people think these lyrics are about Joshua Basset and Sabrina Carpenter:

And... again. Same basic scenario, same basic emotions. Notice a pattern? We think we do.

9. "Jealousy, Jealousy"

Lyrics:

"Got a pretty face, a pretty boyfriend too / I wanna be you so bad, and I don't even know you"

Why people think these lyrics are about Joshua Basset and Sabrina Carpenter:

Hey listen. We all have our faults. The important things is recognizing, acknowledging and dealing with them.

So if there is a pretty clear pattern of Rodrigo singing about Carpenter in ways that imply she feels jealous and intimidated, at least she seems to see that as well and isn't above calling herself out about it.

10. "Favorite Crime"

Lyrics:

"I crossed my heart as you crossed the line / And I defended you to all my friends"

Why people think these lyrics are about Joshua Bassett:

The idea of red flags she ignored comes up again here, and not only that, but Rodrigo mentions having to defend her "traitor" to her friends.

Given that Rodrigo and Bassett were both part of the cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and many noted their fellow cast members stopped liking and commenting on Bassett's posts following the breakup, it makes sense to think she may have spent some time defending his behaviors to those once mutual friends when they were still a couple.

11. "Hope Ur Ok"

Lyrics:

"I miss you, and I hope that you're okay"

Why people think these lyrics are about Joshua Basset:

When someone has had there heart broken and is finally in the healing stage of grieving, it's fairly common to shift from a place of anger and bitterness to one of simply wishing the person who hurt you well. Good for Rodrigo if that is where is now in relation to Bassett.

What’s next for Rodrigo?

There really is no telling what she will do next following the debut of her first album “Sour.”

It is clear, however, that things will only get better from here. The singer and actress has already been on talk shows and performed on a musical appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Fans are sure to be ready for more music and more content in general from Olivia Rodrigo.

As far as Bassett is concerned, fans will want to know his side of the story. The two have never actually confirmed if they were dating but fans don’t seem to need the confirmation.

Tomás Diniz Santos is a writer living in Orlando, Florida. He covers news, entertainment, and pop-culture topics.