Fans Spot Kim Kardashian's Name Tattooed On Pete Davidson's Chest In Selfie Sent To Kanye West

Ever since that odd SNL skit where Pete Davidson played Aladdin and Kim Kardashian played Jasmin, the pair’s relationship has grown into quite the celebrity spectacle and viral sensation.

Not only do the couple have massive followings as individuals, but a certain Kardashian ex has made sure that Davidson and his ex-wife stay in the news.

Kanye West unleashed yet another social media tirade against Davidson this weekend, including an allegation that Davidson had sent him a text from Kardashian's bed.

However, when screenshots of the alleged exchange circulated, fans spotted something that gives an indication of just how serious Kardashian and Davidson are getting.

Fans think Pete Davidson got Kim Kardashian’s name tattooed on his chest.

During the bizarre exchange, Davidson allegedly texted West to say he was, “In bed with your wife” alongside a selfie.

If that clap back wasn’t insane enough from Davidson, people who took a deep dive into the conversation revealed that Davidson was revealing some new ink on the right side of his chest that shows the name of his current girlfriend, “Kim.”

This latest exchange shows just how much closer Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship has gotten, enough to the point where Davidson is getting her name tattooed on his chest.

The tattoo looks hastily scribbled, slightly out of place, and almost like it was actually written in permanent marker and not with a tattoo gun, but we won’t comment on his artistic choice.

The absolute power move from Davidson to send West a photo of himself where he reveals his “Kim” tattoo shows he means business in his relationship with Kardashian.

“I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet,” he said. “Grow the f--k up.”

Pete Davidson stood up for Kim Kardashian while addressing Kanye West.

It makes sense that Davidson has gotten fed up with West’s antics and abuse towards Kardashian — he’s even been harassing and threatening Davidson for months now.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote in the messages. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f--king lucky that she’s your kids mom.”

However, his white-knighting for Kardashian has never been so apparent since all we — the public — have heard is about how Davidson laughs off West’s remarks.

Pete Davidson has gotten several tattoos dedicated to women in his life.

Hillary Clinton probably wasn’t the first girl you were expecting to be named, but the SNL comedian does have a tattoo of the former presidential candidate on his arm.

“Thanks for being such a bada-- and one of the strongest people in the universe,” he wrote in the Instagram post’s caption.

Happy #InternationalWomensDay also to Pete Davidson's tattoo pic.twitter.com/TP13QOHVgM — Chris Creamer (@CCXIII) March 9, 2022

Although he was never (officially) dating Clinton, it could show that maybe Davidson might’ve just gotten the “Kim” tattoo impulsively instead of seriously.

Until we look at his relationship with Ariana Grande and all the tattoos he got for her.

Davidson got a total of seven different tattoos for or about Grande during his relationship with her, and they got all the way to being engaged.

Most famously, he got a tattoo of the “Dangerous Woman” mask behind his ear, but he also got a cloud, the word “reborn”, “H2GKMO” which stands for “Honest 2 God, Knock Me Out”, “always”, “mille tendresse” which means “thousand tendernesses” and was popularized by Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and her last name “Grande”.

Davidson is no stranger to getting tattoos, but when he gets tattoos for someone else, he usually means business, and so far it’s gotten him all the way to an engagement.

While Kim Kardashian-Davidson might be lurking somewhere on the horizon, we can’t help feeling good that Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship is going well.

