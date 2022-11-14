Pete Davidson Seen On Date With Emily Ratajkowski — Who Kanye Allegedly Flirted With In Front Of Kim

It seems Pete Davidson has moved on from Kim Kardashian to Emily Ratajkowski.

Davidson, 28, and Ratajkowski, 31, recently sparked dating rumors after Instagram gossip account Deux Moi posted an anonymous submission that the two were seen on a date in New York City.

The speculation comes after Ratajkowski was rumored to be dating Brad Pitt following her split with her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, while Davidson and Kardashian were theorized to have gotten back together.

Are Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski dating?

While neither Davidson nor Ratajkowski has confirmed the rumors, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating.

According to Deux Moi, an anonymous source claimed to have seen Davidson and Ratajkowski "holding hands" while "on a date."

"Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls [anonymous please]. Emrata and Pete Davidson [were] on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and all," the submission read.

They continued, adding that Davidson's "hands were all over [Ratajkowski] and they're clearly hooking up."

News of a brewing romance between the former "Saturday Night Live" star and Ratajkowski comes after Kardashian was rumored to have recently flown to New York City to see Davidson after he suffered a "major meltdown" while filming his new TV show.

Apart from a rumored romance with Davidson, Ratajkowski has past ties with Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kanye West allegedly flirted with Ratajkowski in front of Kardashian.

While West and Kardashian were attending the 2016 Met Gala, the "Flashing Lights" rapper reportedly flirted with Ratajkowski.

"Kanye was drooling over Emily and kept trying to find excuses to talk to her,” a source close to the rapper told Star magazine, via HollywoodLife.

“Kim looked so uncomfortable and glum. Emily acted like she was oblivious to all the attention Kanye was giving her, but it’s hard to believe she didn’t notice what was going on.”

West had also recently spoken about Ratajkowski during an October 2022 interview with Lex Fridman.

"You know how people are arguing [if] Emily Ratajkowski [is] the hottest, you know, person," West said. "And I'm like, that's such a subjective thing."

Ratajkowski once hinted at finding Davidson attractive.

During an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in November 2021, the "Gone Girl" actress spoke briefly about why women find Davidson attractive.

“He’s a professional,” Ratajkowski told Meyers. “First of all, you should know that about Pete.”

Ratajkowski, who had appeared on SNL alongside Davidson the month prior, said that "women find him very attractive" because "he's got the height."

“Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?' And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely."

"His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!” Ratajkowski added that another green flag is that he also has a “super great relationship with his mom.”

