Comedian Pete Davidson has become the internet's favorite boyfriend solely because of the high-profile women that he has dated in the past.

Recently, Davidson ended his months-long relationship with Kim Kardashian, which according to a source, happened because of their long-distance relationship and demanding schedules.

Besides Kardashian, Davidson has been linked to singer Ariana Grande, model Kaia Gerber, actresses Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, and Cazzie David.

When it comes to dating, Davidson definitely has a few pieces of criteria that he wants potential girlfriends to follow.

Here are 5 rules Pete Davidson's girlfriends allegedly had to follow while dating him.

1. He wants someone who is honest.

During an interview on "The Breakfast Club," Davidson revealed that he gravitates toward women who are as honest as he is.

“I’m just very, very honest,” Davidson said. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”

Davidson continued, saying that he isn't nervous about laying all of his flaws on the table.

“Off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens.' And that can either be a lot for someone … or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can handle that stuff.”

2. You can't be rude to restaurant staff.

While doing an appearance on iHeartMedia’s River Cafe Table 4 podcast, via The Independent, Davidson revealed that he usually picks a restaurant as the first date, joking that “even if I’m a sh-t date, it’s like, at least the food was great."

However, it might also be so that Davidson can see how his date acts around restaurant staff.

Davidson acknowledged that he would “hate” if his date was rude to a waiter and that he would “immediately” end the date.

“In my head, I would be like: ‘Okay never… this is it,’” Davidson said. "It’s like, just wait for the guy to walk by and then just lightly do it."

3. He makes sure to treat his girlfriend "like a princess."

In an interview with PAPER magazine for their love edition back in 2019, Davidson opened up about how he prioritizes his partner's needs.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” Davidson said.

“I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

4. He doesn't waste time.

While speaking on "The Breakfast Club," Davidson shared that he likes to be as open as possible during the beginning stages of a relationship.

The comedian continued, saying that he doesn't waste time “playing any of the games” with a new flame. “If I’m into you, I’m really into you,” he explained.

5. You need to be a good communicator.

While on "The Breakfast Club," Davidson stressed that "communication is key" when it comes to genuinely connecting with someone.

“No, if I’m into you, I’m really into you,” he said. “It just creates this whole anxiety and a lot of stress, and there’s enough of that going on. So, I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy. It should just be like, ‘Hey, there’s something wrong today.’ ‘Hey, I’m really happy today.’ Communication’s really key.'”

“If you trust and love the person, they’re doing their thing whatever, I think as long as you guys keep in touch or can understand each other, I think you’ll be fine. That would be my advice.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.