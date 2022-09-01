Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Hooked Up’ Before Camila Morrone Breakup Announcement, Claims Source

Newly single Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid allegedly "hooked up" with Gigi Hadid following his split from Camila Morrone, sources claim.

Reportedly, DiCaprio, 47, has been quietly seeing Hadid, 27, after ending his relationship with Morrone, 25, to whom he had been linked to since January 2018.

A source told E! News that Morrone and DiCaprio had been "traveling a lot" and "distance played a factor" in their breakup, though it seems the 'Titanic' actor hasn't wasted any time moving on from Morrone.

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating?

According to InTouch Weekly, multiple sources seemingly confirmed that DiCaprio and Hadid are romantically involved.

"Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” one source told the publication. “They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”

The source continued, revealing that DiCaprio and Hadid are just "casual."

"[It's] not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends,” they added, however, another source noted that the two are just simply hanging out as close friends.

This hasn't been the first time that rumors surrounding DiCaprio and Hadid's relationship have emerged.

Gigi Hadid allegedly partied with Leonardo DiCaprio back in July.

According to a July blind submission posted by Deux Moi the model and the "Great Gatsby" star "partying close together at The Ned (formerly known as The Nomad Hotel)," while in New York City.

Wait I’m still seeing people who can’t believe or don’t believe from deuxmoi that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid can be a thing. but other deux the instagram Not skinny but Not fat got messages as well. #LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/k2rlF4OH4f — IM THAT GIRL (@Curlysuuz) August 31, 2022

While the rumors were never confirmed by Hadid or DiCaprio, the actor would have reportedly still been in his relationship with Morrone.

Though, according to Entertain Times, a source claimed that DiCaprio had shown interest in Hadid while still in his relationship with the 25-year-old actress and model.

“They’ve known each other for years. Of course, they were catching up and he was flirting… that’s who Leo is! He was definitely enamored by Gigi,” the source claimed, referring to Hadid and DiCaprio's rumored appearance at The Ned.

The source continued, alleging that the two have partied together in the past. Three years ago, Hadid and DiCaprio were spotted in Miami until 6 a.m., though they had been joined by other A-list celebrities, including Hadid's sister, Bella, and close friend Kendall Jenner.

While DiCaprio has been rumored to have "hooked up" with Hadid, there was also recent speculation that the "Inception" actor was allegedly seeing 22-year-old model Maria Beregova after the two were photographed together in St. Tropez.

The photos, which were captured in July 2022, showed DiCaprio leaving a nightclub in St. Tropez with a group of his friends, including fellow actor Tobey Maguire.

According to the Daily Mail, DiCaprio and Beregova met while they were both in the French town after Beregova had flown in following her divorce from husband Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, 30, a Monaco-based businessman and fashion mogul.

As for Hadid, the model had split with boyfriend Zayn Malik back in October 2021 after dating for six years and welcoming their first child, daughter Khai, the previous month, following an altercation with Malik and Hadid's mother, Yolanda.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.