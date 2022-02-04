The Weeknd Steps Out With Rumored New Girlfriend Who Was Once Best Friends With His Ex Bella Hadid

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra appear to be dating after the singer was recently spotted out in Los Angeles with the former friend of his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid.

The two were pictured leaving Sunset Tower in West Hollywood after going out to dinner on Wednesday evening.

The "Save Your Tears" singer was pictured talking on the phone while wearing a mask, Khadra following close behind him as they appeared to be walking in the direction of a car.

they were seen leaving the swanky Sunset Tower hotel together in West Hollywood after a dinner date pic.twitter.com/4fWXyyMtaP — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) February 4, 2022

This isn't the first time that Khadra and the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, 31, have been spotted out and about together.

Rumors that the two were an item first began in April 2021, which prompted Hadid, 25, to hit the unfollow button on her ex-boyfriend, and former friend.

Who is Simi Khadra?

Simi Khadra, 28, is a DJ alongside her twin sister, Haze Khadra, and are most known on social media as Simi & Haze, sharing a joint Instagram account with 1.4 million followers.

Khadra is of Palestinian descent, and is the sister to model Fai Khadra, whose friends consist of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Simi Khadra is a known socialite in the fashion industry.

According to GQ, the sister duo first started attending fashion weeks during their teenage years as buyers for their mother's Riyadh-based boutique.

It wasn't until they both moved to the United States that they started their music careers.

The DJ sisters first started performing at house parties, and eventually ended up shooting for Vogue Italia.

It wasn't long before Khadra started gaining popularity on social media, even seen performing for afterparties at popular events, like Coachella.

Just last year, the Khadra sisters launched their own beauty line called, 'SIMIHAZE BEAUTY.'

Khadra was last seen performing at The Weeknd's release party for his album 'Dawn FM,' which was held at Delilah in West Hollywood.

Bella Hadid is no longer friends with The Weeknd's rumored girlfriend Simi Khadra.

The pair, who once appeared close, stopped following one another on social media in 2021, before dating rumors stirred between Khadra and The Weeknd.

I really hope that simi is not in a relationship with the weeknd (abel) and that she has not betrayed bella hadid like that she has been friends for so long bella has called her sisters #simi #simihaze #TheWeeknd #bellahadid pic.twitter.com/zo3qxiLBA3 — slapery (@KateeBella) January 27, 2022

It is unclear what might have pushed the friends apart but if Khadra is now dating Hadid's ex it doesn't seem like they'll rekindle their friendship anytime soon.

The Weeknd had been rumored to be dating Angelina Jolie before dating Simi Khadra.

Before being linked to Khadra, The Weeknd was seen out and about with actress Angelina Jolie.

The two were first spotted in July 2021, and were later seen going out to dinner and attending concerts together.

According to US Weekly, Jolie and The Weeknd had initially formed a connection because her children were fans of his music.

In her early January, their relationship seemed to getting a bit more serious after fans speculated that a few lyrics on The Weeknd's new album were about Jolie.

On his song 'Here We Go... Again,' fans were quick up on The Weeknd's inspiration from Jolie as he sang, "My new girl, she’s a movie star."

A source told US Weekly that Jolie and The Weeknd "have more things in common than people would think."

“Angelina and The Weeknd have had a few meetups, but there is nothing romantic going on between them — at least that’s what friends are told," the source added.

