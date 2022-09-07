Khloe Kardashian Rumored To Be Dating Private Equity Investor As Kim Kardashian Launches Investment Firm

After reports emerged back in June that Khloe Kardashian was dating a private equity investor she met through her sister, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is launching a private equity firm with industry veteran Jay Sammons.

In June, a source told Page Six that Kim introduced Khloe and the investor at a dinner party and the pair immediately hit it off.

Is Khloe Kardashian dating a private equity investor with ties to Kim Kardashian?

The relationship was reportedly in its "early stages" and the mom-of-two was "feeling really good."

The name of the lucky man has not been revealed — though it may be someone working on Kim's new venture "SKKY," a firm focused on growing consumer and media companies.

The firm's co-founder, Sammons, lives with his husband and sons in Manhattan, according to WWD, so we can assume he isn't the man linked to Khloe and there is still limited information about other members of the firm.

Khloe Kardashian shut down dating rumors in mid-June.

After Instagram gossip account, Deux Moi, posted an anonymous tip that Kardashian was "seeing another NBA player," after splitting from Thompson.

Kardashian herself quickly shut down those rumors. "Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” she commented on an Instagram post from a fan page on June 18.

“I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while," she added.

During an interview on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Kardashian spoke about her dating life, telling host Amanda Hirsch that she is not in the right "headspace" to start dating at the moment.

When asked if she was open to the idea of dating, she responded that she was, but only if she was able to meet someone organically.

Recently Kardashian opened up about how she felt rewatching the end of her relationship with Thompson that played out during the first season of "The Kardashians," saying that it's been "a form of therapy."

"It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things," Kardashian said during a Disney FYC Screening and Q&A on June 15 in Los Angeles.

"Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us," she continued.

Kardashian also praised the show's producers for creating a safe space, which allowed her to share vulnerable parts of her life.

"If we didn't feel safe or comfortable to tell our stories, or to feel that we can be vulnerable... Yes, we know it's going to go on the big screen one day, but you can be your raw, open self when you have a great team around you."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.