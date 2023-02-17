Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Allegedly Seen Hanging Out Amid Rumors He's In An Open Relationship

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are being linked after the rapper and singer was spotted with a mystery woman.

Fans of the Puerto Rican star, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, have been scrambling to figure out what is going on regarding the singer’s love life.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating?

Nothing is confirmed but the rumor mill is turning after the two were allegedly spotted hanging out.

The 28-year-old Grammy-award winner has been romantically linked to designer Gabriela Berlingeri, 29, since 2017 but the details of their relationship have been increasingly hazy in recent months.

Kendall Jenner was allegedly seen kissing Bad Bunny in an LA club.

According to Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, Bad Bunny and Jenner were seen together in Los Angeles at The Bird Street Club.

DeuxMoi posted in a blind item that a “single famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club.”

Jenner, who is as famous for her modeling as she is for being in the Kardashian-Jenner family, is single following her split from NBA star Devin Booker in November 2022.

It was then revealed on the DeuxMoi podcast that the other half of the kissing couple was Jenner.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were allegedly seen leaving the club after their kiss.

DeuxMoi's witnesses claimed Jenner then left the club in her own car, shortly followed by Bad Bunny's car minutes later.

But DeuxMoi reports that the 27-year-old model was spotted “picking up Bad Bunny from his car to hers two minutes later.”

When Bad Bunny’s car was brought around to pick him up, eagle-eyed fans noticed that he was accompanied by an unidentified woman.

The mystery woman in Bad Bunny’s car had a red manicure.

After doing a little more digging into Jenner's recent posts, fans noticed that the "The Kardashians" star currently has her nails painted red.

Bad Bunny is reported to be in an open relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri.

DeuxMoi's blind also claimed he is in an open relationship — a rumor he has alluded to himself when clarifying his relationship with Berlingeri.

Bad Bunny surprised fans during a 2022 Instagram Live concert, in which he revealed that he and Berlingeri are currently “best friends” and no longer dating.

When fans asked about the dynamics of their relationship, Bad Bunny stated, "Gabriela Berlingeri and I are super close friends, best friends, besties, no one knows we are best friends… no one knows what we are."

He continued on, defining his apparently indefinable relationship with Berlingeri.

"Right now we are best friends. If she wants to have a boyfriend she can, because we're best friends, just as if I want to have a girlfriend I can, because we're best friends," he said.

Berlingeri and Bad Bunny have been creative collaborators on multiple projects, including the song “En Casita,” which was recorded and released in April 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bad Bunny, has never rigidly defined his sexuality.

In a 2020 interview with The LA Times, Bad Bunny noted that his sexuality is fluid.

“It does not define me,” he said, of sexuality. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man."

"One never knows in life. But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women.”

