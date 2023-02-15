Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is 'Coming Out' In Her Latest Valentine's Day Instagram Post

Since Kylie Jenner’s recent split with Travis Scott left her without a romantic partner for Valentine’s Day, Jenner took to Instagram in order to make a post about how she was spending it celebrating her best friendship with Anastasia Karanikolaou — otherwise known as Stas or Stassie.

The pair have been best friends for years, and have shown off their friendship on many occasions, but this time around, they seemed to get particularly close and have shocked fans with what they believe might be a sign from the makeup mogul.

Are Kylie Jenner and Stas Karanikolau dating?

Fans have taken Jenner’s Valentine’s Day Instagram post with Stassie to be her ‘coming out.’

Kylie posted a photo kissing Stas, sparking speculation that they are more than friends.

Jenner, founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics, took her best friend out on a night to a basketball/tennis court and shot a sweet little photo shoot in order to post about her love for Karanikolaou — fans can’t decide whether it’s platonic or romantic.

Jenner captioned the five-photo collage with “forever valentine” and included a photo of the two intimately locking lips, as Karanikolaou replied, “forever & then some.”

Image Credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Although to most fans this post wouldn’t come as a huge surprise — considering they’ve taken photos kissing many times in the past — with the context surrounding the photo as a Valentine’s Day post, many were left confused.

Fans of the Jenner sisters have long suspected one of them may be queer, Kendall Jenner especially, but many took this sweet Valentine’s Day post as the final straw, with one person asking “is this confirmation?”

Comments like “Everybody knows” and “We know, kylie, we know,” flooded the post as fans everywhere had already resigned themselves to the personal belief that she already was not heterosexual — whether it be bisexual, lesbian, or something else.

Jenner herself has never spoken about her sexuality, nor has she made an outwardly obvious post coming out to confirm or deny anything, which may be part of why so many people are wondering what’s really going on.

The mom-of-two has only been romantically linked to men — at least publicly.

Some fans are going as far as calling Kylie Jenner’s Valentine’s Day post queerbaiting.

Fans under Kylie’s Instagram post were not as accusatory when it came down to the question of queerbaiting, but when the image was reposted to Twitter, there was a much more lively discussion regarding the subject.

One of the top replies to the post read, “every celebrity now is queerbaiting to be relevant,” among others who were unsatisfied with the post and labeled her as a “fake gay.”

Opposition to these comments was loud, however, and others opined that “real people” can’t queerbait — with the original concept of “queerbaiting” referring to the literal marketing of a company or production (something making a profit) purposefully hinting at queer themes without ever actually offering real representation in order to reach a certain, large demographic.

It could be argued that Jenner is representing her brand Kylie Cosmetics and trying to appeal to larger audiences by hinting at her queerness, but the post itself has absolutely nothing to do with her businesses, and she neither gains (nor loses) anything from the post.

“Celebrities aren’t required to announce their sexuality, same as any other person, it’s a kiss and if more, that’s their choice,” one person wrote in defense of Jenner.

Celebrities don’t have to answer to the public’s opinion, and many people even shared that they were just as close and affectionate with their own friends.

At the end of the day, while it’s fun to make jokes and quips, make sure it isn’t at anyone’s expense and realize that Kylie should be afforded the same privacy that any of us are when it comes to matters of the heart.

