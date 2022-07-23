Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Former Classmate Reveals Which Sister Was Mean In High School

Everyone can see what Kendall and Kylie Jenner are like from their fair share of time in the spotlight, but what were they like when they were younger?

One of the sisters' former classmates decided to tell her story of what it was like going to high school with two well-known celebrities.

Rachel, a former classmate, shared that she went to school with Kylie and Kendall Jenner and how they acted.

Going by the username "@rachelsissues," she shared two videos on TikTok, with the first answering the question, "Which famous person did you go to school with?"

She shows her yearbook photo and then the yearbook pictures of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Rachel shows that Kylie was a cheerleader and showed off her skills at a homecoming game.

But everyone commented wanting to know the story of what the two sisters were like in high school?

Were they friendly, mean, or did they keep to themselves?

Rachel answered the questions but didn't give up a lot of information.

Rachel responded to people who asked what the Jenner sisters were like in high school on a second TikTok video, saying that Kylie was more generally friendly around people.

"Kylie was nice to everyone, and Kendall wasn't," Rachel says and then bursts out laughing.

It seemed odd, given Kylie has rules she makes her friends follow, but this is Rachel's truth.

Comments seem to agree that this was what they expected, but one comment asked regarding Kendall, "Wait was she actively mean? Or just not outgoing and friendly? Sometimes shyness comes across that way."

Kendall has been open about struggling with confidence as a teenager.

In a video shared to her YouTube channel, Kylie talked about how she helped boost her sister's self-esteem while in high school.

Kylie and Kendall decided to reminisce about their childhood after downing shots of Kendall's tequila — she recalls how she felt insecure in high school with her acne.

"Every day you would say, ‘No, you look beautiful.’ I knew you were lying, but I appreciated you," Kendall recalled when asking Kylie about her acne.

Kylie did become emotional, saying she knew that was Kendall's biggest insecurity, and every morning before school, she would ask Kylie about her acne.

Kendall suffered issues like everyone else, and Kylie did everything to boost her sister's confidence and it was thanks to Kylie's words that Kendall was happy to tackle each day.

The sisters were instead homeschooled in their final years of high school.

According to People, Kris recalled that when Kylie and Kendall's careers began to take off, they struggled with keeping up with the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. school hours.

She enlisted Novel education to help them complete their last two years of high school.

"Kendall and Kylie were able to not only choose the courses they wanted to but also create a schedule that fit with their busy lifestyles," the momager said about Novel and their approach to schooling.

Kendall completed High school in 2014, and then her sister followed suit, announcing her graduation on Twitter and sharing it on Instagram, but both sisters have no plans to attend college.

Oh AND.. I finished school last week.. & I know I never post on social media when I'm in class but that doesn't mean... — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 21, 2015

