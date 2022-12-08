Antonio Brown Posts Photo In Bed With Woman Fans Think Is Gisele Bündchen Amid Feud With Tom Brady

Fans are wondering if Antonio Brown and Gisele Bündchen are dating after the NFL star seemingly continued his trolling of Tom Brady with a shady social media post.

After several posts on the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver's social media accounts trolled the legendary quarterback following reports of his marriage struggles with Bündchen fans think he may have finally taken it too far.

Fans think Antonio Brown posted a photo in bed with Gisele Bündchen to troll Tom Brady.

A post on Brown’s Snapchat story seemingly from a morning in late November shows him and an unidentified woman laying in bed together as she covers her face with her arm.

The resurfaced image recently went viral once again after the Twitter account “HaterMuse” (@HaterMuse) posted it along with the caption “That’s insane if it’s who I think it is.”

That’s insane if it’s who I think it is pic.twitter.com/okuCgUFqAr — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) December 7, 2022

The implication is that, after several former attempts to troll Brady, people will automatically assume that the unidentified woman is the quarterback’s now ex-wife, Bündchen.

Under the tweet, a full video where the woman removes the arm covering her face was posted, and people started disagreeing with the idea that the woman looks remotely like Bündchen.

How bout this ? pic.twitter.com/pVLp2A28PT — josh williams (@Goldhyype) November 28, 2022

The post has gotten over 64,000 likes and over 4,000 retweets, but many are skeptical about who it may be, fingers pointing all over the place from Bündchen to a TikTok star named Megan Eugenio.

Privy to the fact that many people are claiming her as the mystery woman, she took to Instagram to deny it, saying “I can’t believe I have to say this but that is not me,” with crying laughing emojis.

The woman with Brown is allegedly Cydney Moreau — not Bündchen.

“As an expert on Antonio Brown,” opens Twitter user “Mikerophone,” “Allow me to explain who this woman is (no it's not Gisele) this lady is a woman by the name of Cydney Moreau. A model who AB is involved with romantically.”

Moreau, as the fan on Twitter states, is an Instagram model who is based in Miami and is often posted on Brown’s socials.

In the video mentioned earlier, which shows the rest of Brown’s Snapchat story, you can see several photos of Brown hanging out with Moreau.

Brown has posted multiple images of Bündchen over the past number of weeks.

Brown's blatant disrespect for Bündchen has been made abundantly clear as he has continued to make posts targeted toward her ex-husband, but at her expense.

It all started on October 2, 2022, when he posted a photo of Bündchen hugging him after the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win in 2021, trolling reports that she and Brady were having marriage troubles.

Late into October, he continued trolling Brady at Bündchen's expense, putting the photo on a t-shirt and selling it, claiming that the proceeds would go to charity.

On November 21, 2022, Brown posted a fake, edited photo depicting a nude Bündchen to his Snapchat story with no caption at all.

Although it was deleted shortly after being posted, screenshots of the photo made their rounds on social media and people were quick to criticize Brown for his lack of respect.

Antonio Brown is currently wanted by police for domestic battery charges involving an ex-fiancée.

The free agent was formerly rumored to be engaged to a longtime girlfriend and mother of four of his children, Chelsie Kyriss, but earlier in 2022 she announced via Instagram that the two had split up.

On November 11, 2022, Brown posted a tweet both dismissing Kyriss and seemingly confirming his relationship with Moreau.

Just a couple of weeks later, on December 1, 2022, Tampa police attempted to issue an arrest warrant for Brown on domestic battery charges involving an ex-fiancée but refused to come out of his home.

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the police report stated about the incident that occurred Monday, November 28. "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head.”

“The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers,” the report stated when police were called to the home. “The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim.”

Brown has yet to be arrested as police continue to show their presence outside of their home, claiming “there is no other option except for Brown to either be arrested or turn himself in,” as of December 6, 2022.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.