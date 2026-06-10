10 Things Gen Z Finds Unappealing About How Gen X & Boomers Act At Work

There are major generational differences between most age groups, and they're amplified at work.

In a time when income is an especially emotional and uncertain piece of everyone's well-being, in a workplace setting, the differences between younger and older workers can feel particularly potent and fiery. While there are many things Gen Z finds unappealing about how Gen X and boomers act at work, it goes both ways.

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Here are 10 things Gen Z finds unappealing about how Gen X and boomers act at work

1. Staying loyal at their own expense

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So many older generations of workers bought into loyalty at work, including staying late and tolerating low pay for the sake of a relationship with the employer. Compared to Gen Z, who are much more likely to "job hop" for better company culture and compensation, clearly, there's a difference.

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Especially when work-life balance and protecting their personal time are so important for young people, they're frustrated by the precedence older people have set in their workplaces. They're expected to have some kind of loyalty toward the interests of their employer, even when they're not cared for and supported in return.

2. Needing structure to thrive

Gen Zers often have a work ethic revolving around balance and growth, according to a study from Futures, compared to older generations who prioritize structure and stability, as well as purpose-driven motivation. Young people want flexibility, usually through hybrid and remote work structures, and older generations crave sameness.

Of course, at very different stages and levels in their careers, these differences in work structures and environments can cause a lot of tension between generations. When there's an added layer of boomers and Gen Xers wanting young people to experience the same trials and tribulations they did at the same age, there's also resentment.

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3. Treating work like their entire lives

While many young people want and crave purpose in their careers, they're also less likely to make work their entire life. Their identity doesn't need to rely completely on what they're doing at work, because they protect their personal time and craft a work-life balance to ensure they have something else to shape their identity.

For older generations, work is the pinnacle of their life and success. That's part of the reason, along with financial struggles, that so many older people are delaying retirement. They need this part of their identity to feel like a real person, compared to Gen Zers, who often feel the opposite when they're at work.

4. Their communication styles

Every generation has its own communication quirks, including specific phrases and slang words that define its sense of belonging with others. However, many older generations have become the spokespeople for corporate lingo in the office, typically at the expense of everyone else working there.

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According to a study from the University of Florida, corporate jargon not only harms workplace morale and company culture but also serves as a barrier to inclusivity for people entering Corporate America for the first time. Gen Zers, who had to learn a whole new language on top of everything else coming into a new workplace, are more than frustrated by this misguided pillar of professionalism.

5. Clinging to tradition

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So many young people report feeling dismissed and unheard in their workplace with older generations, so much so that work feels somewhat meaningless and toxic on a daily basis. Whether it's being unheard or trying to change traditions that no longer work with their bosses, while feeling held to unrealistic and untrue myths about their generation,Gen Zers find this kind of traditional behavior unappealing.

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Especially when they're constantly more drained and inefficient at work because older generations refuse to let go of old-school traditions, everyone is more resentful of each other.

6. Avoiding technology

While it's true that overusing AI tools in the workplace and spending too much time on screens are all bad for personal health, in some situations, using technology devices and platforms can make work easier and more productive.

However, the majority of workers have witnessed senior co-workers and peers resisting new technologies and workflows. Whether it's pushing back or expecting everyone to work longer hours to save traditional habits and routines, Gen Zers are frustrated by the lack of openness and flexibility.

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7. Demonizing PTO

Many Gen Zers are more comfortable taking time off from work, whether it's "mental health days" with sick time or PTO, largely because of their work-life balance values. However, older generations often avoid PTO in the name of company loyalty or work ethic, overworking themselves without a break.

While they're still taking time off and going on vacations when they can, young people tend to take on more guilt. Even though they're using time they're entitled to, this culture of refusing time off or overworking for the well-being of an employer can encourage Gen Zers to feel guilty using the time they need away from work.

8. Normalizing burnout

So many older generations have worn their burnout as a badge of honor, pretending that constant busyness and late nights at the office are things to weave into personal identity. Some have even wound their self-worth into their performance at work, making things like feedback or pushback from younger colleagues feel like personal attacks.

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While young people are certainly still figuring out how to protect themselves amid our hustle culture, it's obvious that their Gen Z and boomer leaders expect them to work toward burnout in the office. Whether it's calling and sending emails after hours or expecting people to come in on weekends without extra pay, young people are less willing to overstep their boundaries.

9. Overusing meetings

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According to a Jabra study, 58% of meeting time throughout the week is entirely unnecessary, creating all kinds of inefficiencies and financial waste, both for companies and their employees. Yes, many bosses are still giving their employees meeting fatigue and overscheduling for things that could easily be emails.

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Considering many Gen Zers prefer offline communication, like emails or face-to-face meetings, they find older peers' choices annoying and unappealing. They don't have the same need for or respect of face-to-face communication as their peers, and often are less efficient when forced to think and work in overly social settings.

10. Overlooking mental health conversations

Many Gen Zers are changing the landscape of mental health conversations, even in the workplace. They're seeking and receiving mental health accommodations, whether that means taking mental health days off or getting comfortable speaking about struggles with managers in the workplace.

However, many older generations are still facing the mental health stigmas of their youth, causing them to shut down or avoid these necessary topics. They're making vulnerability and seeking support harder for young people at work, further widening the gap that their generation experiences regularly.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.