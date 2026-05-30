6 Things Millennials Were Taught About Work Ethic That Gen-Z Just Doesn't Get

There are quite a few things that Gen-Z just doesn't seem to get when it comes to work ethic. As a Millennial creator and writer who relies on daily consistency to make a living, I’m always looking for ways to streamline the creative process. Procrastinating isn’t always bad, especially if I need a rest.

Sitting idly often generates excellent insights for me, but we usually need to get on and do things. Some things I’ve found get in the way, and others help make my energy and enthusiasm for work explode: these are work ethic concepts that, as a Millennial have found are harder for younger generations to grasp.

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Here are things Millennials were taught about work ethic that Gen-Z just doesn't get:

1. Focus is overrated

First things first: you need to let go of the need to be more focused. Forget it. You’re not the Dalai Lama. This just adds pressure and closes you up further. You need to relax. Forcing ourselves to be more productive actually can make us less productive. If you're hitting a wall, there's a point where it's actually more effective to walk away from the task at hand and come back when you're in a better headspace.

"Start from a place of zero pressure because irritability, exhaustion, and forced output come from unaddressed stress and anxiety," psychologist Dr. Sherrie Bourg Carter smartly pointed out.

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2. Your mindset can hold you back more than anything else

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Many of us are imprisoned by stories we tell about ourselves without realizing it. We say, ‘I’m just not a good writer,’ or, ‘I’ve always been lazy.’ So of course, you'll procrastinate if you’re continually sabotaging yourself with these words.

It would help if you were instead biased to action, regardless of the feelings that come up when you do. Allow your actions to inform a new identity (an action-taker), not your old stories of who you falsely think you are.

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Clinical psychologist Dr. Michael P. Leiter explained that, "this kind of self-cynicism is powerful because it undermines people's feelings about the value of their work, which can help motivate them during hard times."

3. You need to know your why

No wonder you can’t be bothered to do stuff if there’s no apparent reason to do it. That’s how motivation works: you need a reason to be motivated. No ray of light will beam down and magically show you the reason, either — you create the reason. Write the reason down, feel yourself filled with renewed enthusiasm, rise from your recliner, and do it.

4. Multi-tasking never works

When we look at our massive to-do lists and feel overwhelmed, many overcompensate by trying to do several things simultaneously. Good luck with that. You make things much harder. You need to become rational and realize that you can only do one thing at a time, free of distraction in your environment and your mind.

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We potter around aimlessly, mainly for one reason: We don’t know what’s worth doing more than the rest. Ask yourself: What is the one thing I can do today to make this day worthwhile? Now, you’re using your intelligent brain. Got the one thing? Good. Now figure out the following two to three most important things.

Note the difference between ‘urgent’ and ‘important.’ It helps to focus on the important stuff without getting carried away in the seemingly urgent. Please don’t confuse them, or you’ll become a servant, making someone else happy at your expense over the long run.

Now that you know your main priorities for the week and day, you can make things easier and more precise. Break the main one down into the next simple and actionable steps. Now breathe a sigh of relief, dance like you forgot what year it was, and fist-bump the sky.

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5. Find a way to enjoy what you do

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If you forget all else, know this: we all have the power within us to make whatever we do fun, even if it’s a teensy weensy bit. Washing the dishes? Put on a bop, and make it enjoyable. Writing your next article? Be like Shakespeare and write the first draft with a feather. (We're kidding, sort of.) Stop resisting, relax, and ease into things, and you’ll never need to procrastinate again.

6. Write down your goals; don't just talk about them

It’s easy to hear someone bang on about writing down goals, but then to ‘forget’ to do it. Nah. Just do it now. Write down a list of cool things you’d love to make happen in the next month and year. Commit it to paper and make it real. Most people write goals, get excited for two minutes, and then forget them. Not you. You push against this invisible resistance, which keeps the masses mediocre.

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You rewrite your goals daily so that your vision is continual and colorful every day. Not only do you have clarity, but you’re also informing your daily behaviors as a hero who is on the journey. Winners don’t work towards their goals; they become the person who achieves them today.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.