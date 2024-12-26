7 Hustler Habits To Make Your Boss Instantly Promote You Over Other People

Being promoted to a manager for the first time is a crucial turning point in an individual’s career. Most organizations help employees transition from team members to team leaders with leadership development programs specifically designed for this, and most of them include these hustler habits.

These promotable habits equip them to take on leadership roles more easily, develop people management capabilities, and enhance communication and influencing skills. Most importantly, preparing them empowers new managers to manage change more efficiently.

Here are hustler habits to make your boss instantly promote you over other people:

1. Know how to deal with change

Understanding the nature of change and its effect on teams helps managers develop resilience. You must develop personal strategies to inspire and navigate through change.

Facing challenges and change can be intimidating, so career consultant Ruth Schimel, PhD recommended, "Be alert to situations beyond your control that contribute to your sense of failure. Examples are work norms that intimidate, such as a lack of openness and trust, as well as competition from others. Since you may not be able to influence or change certain aspects of your work or the hiring and promotion practices of an employer, a more practical, accessible place to start is with yourself — where your initial power lies."

2. Develop impactful communication skills

GaudiLab via Shutterstock

This skill may not have been as necessary as an individual contributor as it is now. But you must learn how to communicate with impact by developing the ability to read non-verbal cues during a conversation.

You must get confident in effective communication as well as get comfortable with learning to minimize the chances of conflict amongst your team members so that when conflict does happen, you can manage it effectively.

3. Develop your influencing skills

Not only do the conversations have to be impactful, but your understanding of the dynamics of persuasive communication must also improve. You must learn to leverage facts, figures, and information to influence effectively without authority.

4. Build trust with management

Depending on the type of business, building trusting relationships with internal and external stakeholders is a skill that can be learned.

Trust is collaborative Schimel explained, "Since trust evolves through dynamic, worthwhile relationships and collaborations, benefits and joys will multiply. The more you give trust, the more you tend to receive it. The greater the reservoir of trust with people you care about, the larger the ripples of benefits outward, as well as inward."

Effective stakeholder management enables you to reduce and uncover risks and improve stakeholder perception of success for smooth project closure.

5. Build a relationship with your employees

Some people are naturally good with their people skills. What becomes crucial is to understand the importance of working well with people, as suggested by research in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology.

This means understanding your team members, building trust and healthy relationships with them, being vested in their career paths and preferences, and monitoring behavior that hinders the common purpose.

6. Identify your leadership style

fizkes via Shutterstock

This is an excellent time to start thinking about identifying your leadership style and learning to begin flexing it so you can meet the individual needs of your team members.

7. Improve your collaboration skills

Managers must recognize the significance of seeking collaboration within and across teams. Not only do you have to learn to identify the different ways of improving cooperation amongst team members, but you must also identify barriers to effective team collaboration. Your mindset must shift toward exploring methods to foster effective collaboration.

Bhavna Dalal is a master-certified executive coach MCC ICF, speaker, and author of 'Checkmate Office Politics'. She helps people develop their leadership skills, including executive presence, strategic thinking, influencing and networking, and women leadership. Her work has been featured in Forbes India, Forbes Japan, and Fortune India.

