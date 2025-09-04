The Biggest Fear Most People Have At Work That Everyone Just Kinda Pretends Doesn’t Exist

There are a multitude of reasons why most working adults would much rather toil away remotely rather than in the office. From commuting headaches to office drama, there's no denying that working from the comfort of your own home makes the tedious nature of simply having a job somehow better. However, according to new research, it seems the biggest fear most people have at work is also the least discussed.

Apparently, using the public restroom at work is a stressful experience for most workers. Sure, everything is better at home in that regard, but what's most surprising is that a large number of in-office workers have considered quitting over what they deem to be humiliating public bathroom experiences.

Researchers found that 76% of employees experience bathroom anxiety.

A study from QS Supplies, which surveyed 1,000 employees across the U.K. and the U.S., found that 76% of U.S. employees and 75% of U.K. employees have experienced bathroom anxiety at work.

Nearly 1 in 10 U.S. employees (9%) have considered quitting their job due to a humiliating bathroom incident at work, and 1 in 5 U.S. employees would rather quit their job than talk to their manager about a bathroom issue. To avoid judgment from their colleagues, 46% of U.S. workers and 43% in the U.K. said they wait until the bathroom is empty. A third in the U.S. avoid certain bathrooms based on who might be inside, compared to 23% in the U.K.

Other employees just choose to hold it, with 16% of U.S. workers saying they wait until meetings are over, slightly more than 12% in the U.K. Some even just try to mask their bathroom breaks, as 36% of U.S. employees and 34% in the U.K. have used a fake work excuse to sneak away.

Many employees have been denied bathroom breaks by a manager.

Using the restroom isn't exactly a unique experience. Since everyone does it, you'd think it would be one of those things that isn't exactly anxiety-inducing. Unfortunately, that's not the case, and management isn't exactly doing their bathroom shy brethren any favors either.

In America, one in five workers reported that a manager had denied them a bathroom break, which is nearly three times the rate among U.K. workers. If that sounds archaic and absurd, you're lucky because, according to WorkingAmerica, it's a common practice for management to restrict bathroom access, especially in shift work like security guards or assembly-line workers.

Just because it's common practice doesn't make it legal, however. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), U.S. employers are required to provide all employees "with prompt access to a clean restroom." They further detailed that employers must "permit workers to leave their work area to use the restroom as needed," and "avoid putting unreasonable restrictions on bathroom use."

It seems that bathroom issues and anxiety at work aren't likely to improve since 20% of U.S. workers said they would rather quit their job than speak to a manager about a bathroom issue, compared to 1 in 6 in the U.K. Sure, it's embarrassing, but we all live in bodies and understand how they function.

If you suffer from work-induced bathroom anxiety, there are steps you can take to help alleviate your fears.

Despite how many people fear using the bathroom at work, holding in your business until you get home isn't exactly a solution. Not only can it become a distraction to productivity, but it will also cause discomfort that could lead to actual health issues if it becomes a habit.

In fact, experts argue that if you hold your number ones for too long habitually, you can not only give yourself infections but also make yourself incontinent. Dr. Jason Kim, clinical associate professor of urology at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, told CNN, “We see a lot of this happening in nurses and teachers. They don’t go to the bathroom at all throughout the day when they’re on shift or in the classroom.”

If you have bathroom anxiety, preparation might be key. Some tips that might help: limit fluid intake, especially coffee, carry a travel deodorizing spray if you're worried about odors, bring wipes from home, and even carry an extra pair of underwear for peace of mind.

Being able to take care of your body should always trump the awkwardness of sharing a restroom with your co-workers. If, however, you're risking your health to avoid the deed, it might actually be time to consider finding a remote working position.

