People Who Work More Than One Full-Time Job At Once Usually Have These 6 Reasons, According To Survey

If you've ever worked multiple jobs before, you know it can be a challenge. Not only is it mentally and physically draining, but you're usually not left with much time for things other than work. However, for some people, it's necessary for survival.

Resume writing service AI Resume Builder surveyed over 3,000 full-time employees about their jobs, and found out that 1 in 20 workers holds more than one full-time job. 64% of these workers revealed that they actually use AI tools to keep up their productivity and avoid detection, and say it's crucial to their ability to maintain each role. Survey participants were also asked why they work multiple jobs, and they gave a wide range of answers. From money troubles to wanting more experience and skills.

1. To earn more income

It's not a surprise that earning more money is the top reason why people want to work more than one job (75%). Many workers struggle to make ends meet off a single paycheck and are forced to take on at least one other job to pay the bills.

A survey respondent shared that "It’s very hard, but I get paid well for multiple jobs. This gives me the freedom to do whatever I want." Though it might take more time and effort in the moment, workers may stress and worry less in their time off. The extra income may even help them meet financial goals such as buying a house, investing, or taking a much-deserved vacation.

2. To pay off debt

Sadly, the second most common reason for holding more than one full-time job also comes down to needing more money. Between inflation and stagnant earnings, 51% of survey respondents said they've taken on multiple jobs to pay off accumulated debt that just couldn't be avoided.

The latest data from Debt.org indicated that a staggering 90% of Americans have some kind of debt, whether from mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, or student loans. Over 4% of that debt is in some form of delinquency, which sadly just creates a cycle of debt that seems nearly impossible to overcome, thanks to late fees and interest.

With the cost of living on the rise, Americans have limited funds to contribute towards paying off debt because the bulk of their earnings goes to essentials. Business Insider reported that an average American's debt is roughly $105,000, and it can get expensive, especially with high interest rates. Having additional income each month from another job could help pay off that debt more quickly, as long as you don't burn out first.

3. Out of fear that AI will take their primary job

AI may be in its infancy, but it's obvious that the rapidly evolving tech is here to stay. That, of course, has speculation swirling about what its use will mean for many jobs. It's no wonder that 30% of respondents claimed that they have fears that AI will eventually take over their role, and rightfully so. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 revealed that 40% of employers are expecting to use AI to automate tasks and reduce their workforce.

AI is also affecting entry-level positions. A recent edX survey from 2023 found that 56% of entry-level jobs could be eliminated by AI within 5 years. This is making it harder and harder for Gen Z college graduates to get started in most fields.

The rise of AI may even be making college degrees irrelevant. PwC's 2025 AI Jobs Barometer report indicated that formal qualifications may be becoming less necessary because AI is rapidly changing and evolving the expert knowledge that workers need to be successful.

4. Anxiety about layoffs

Some workers (28%) are worried about losing their jobs in general. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 1.6 million Americans were laid off or discharged in June 2025. This is a legitimate fear, and it also goes hand in hand with AI concerns. If many office-related tasks can be accomplished with fewer employees, companies will downsize. The job market is also flooded with college graduates who are willing to accept lower salaries, making many seasoned employees at risk of sudden termination.

The tech industry is being hit particularly hard with layoffs, with Intel and Microsoft letting thousands of workers go in the past few months. However, it does make some sense that tech companies would be more likely to streamline and automate processes, reducing the need for actual human workers.

5. To try different jobs and expand their knowledge base

Working a second job can be a great opportunity to gain experience or build skills in the field you work in, or even in a different one. There's really only one way to explore a new career path, and that's by working in that field, after all. It certainly makes sense that 29% of respondents said they wanted to try out other roles and different companies.

Workers are often encouraged to upskill as much as possible to remain valuable as employees, especially in the realm of AI. There are lots of online programs and certificates that teach about AI, and even learning using free online tools can give you a significant advantage over others.

6. To combat boredom

About a quarter of those surveyed (26%) said working their other jobs helps them avoid feeling bored. Another survey respondent said, "The benefits are working on different projects. It feels like the days are exciting and very short!"

A 2023 survey conducted by Gartner, a research and consulting firm, showed that most employees are bored at work. According to Jen Priem, senior principal of research in the Gartner HR practice, "Only 31 percent of employees report they are engaged, enthusiastic, and energized by their work. This is staggering, as it means that nearly 70 percent of the workforce is languishing — or burned out — and are not finding a meaningful connection to their jobs."

